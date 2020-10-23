The St. Marys River Association’s decision to support the poisoning of the St. Marys River, to eliminate an invasive species, is defeating.

The invasive, small mouth bass threatens the association’s efforts to incubate and restore Atlantic salmon to the river. Poisoning the river has consequences far beyond its intended use.

Just as the poisons that would be released into the water systems by the proposed Cochrane Hill Gold project are irretrievably damaging, any additions of poisons to the river, whether for gold mining or restoring salmon, are arguably short-sighted.

The same pseudo-science that rationalizes poisoning a river just above the watershed that supplies the drinking water for an entire village (Sherbrooke), is used by both the St. Marys River Association and Atlantic Gold.

The two groups may oppose each other, but their judgement is distorted by the same limited and entitle disrespect for the water.

Emily Ramey

Melrose