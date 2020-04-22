Atlantic Canada’s first gondola going up at Ski Cape Smokey

INGONISH: Leitner-Poma Canada, based in Ontario, will begin construction of an eight-person Gondola to replace the old chair lift of Ski Cape Smokey.

The current chairlift has been inoperable for years, and is in the process of being taken down in preparation for its replacement.

This will be Atlantic Canada’s first and only gondola, providing renewed access to the entire ski hill in winter. The gondola will run year-round, to provide a new experience and views to visitors and tourists of the Cabot Trail.

Despite COVID-19, Cape Smokey’s gondola is currently scheduled to open on time, Canada Day 2021.

Leitner-Poma has notable gondolas and chairlifts across the world, including Whistler, British Columbia and Banff Park, Alberta.

Ski Cape Smokey was a premier ski resort destination in Atlantic Canada for many years that delighted visitors with exceptional skiing from mountain to ocean in one of Canada’s most scenic and popular destination areas.

For the last 10 or more years, Ski Cape Smokey operated under the passion and perseverance of local community volunteers. In 2019, new owners (Cape Smokey Holdings) finalized the details of purchasing the property and have great plans for Cape Smokey.