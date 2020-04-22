ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantam Hockey Team is proud to announce that forward Tyler Peddle has committed to Shattuck-St. Mary’s School for the 2020-2021 Hockey Season.

The Nova’s Captain had two memorable years in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League, setting league records of goals in a single season (57) and goals in a career (84) but is now setting his sights on the future and has chosen to continue his development at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

Shattuck-St. Mary’s, in Faribault, Minnesota, is well-known for its Hockey Center of Excellence, and since the late 1990s, the program has had a considerable amount of domestic and international success and has gained a reputation as being “to hockey what Harvard is to law.”

Shattuck-St. Mary’s has been the development path chosen by notable alumni such as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Toews.

The Novas wish Tyler good luck and great success in his future!