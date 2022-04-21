Award winning pianist brings stunning virtuosity to Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: Hot off of his two-month concert tour in Europe, Quebec-born pianist Jean-Luc Therrien is set to tour Atlantic Canada with Debut Atlantic.

The tour will conclude on May 2 at 7:30 p.m. when Therrien will peform in Antigonish with the Antigonish Performing Acts Series at Immaculata Hall on the StFX campus.

Named one of Canada’s 30 hot classical musicians under 30 for 2020 by CBC Music, Therrien was also recently selected for the Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Performance Residency Program at the Glenn Gould School in Toronto.

A prolific performer, Therrien has toured across Quebec and the Maritimes as part of the Jeunesses Musicales Canada’s Emerging Artists Concerts series, and in 2016, he made his orchestral debut in Japan with the Sendai Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto. In 2022, he will be performing as soloist with the Royal Conservatory Orchestra in Toronto, and giving recitals as part of the Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars series (USA).

As a chamber musician, Therrien has collaborated with several ensembles and musicians including the Quatuor Claudel-Canimex, Mai Tategami and Zlatomir Fung. In 2017, he formed the Duo J², with French violinist Jean-Samuel Bez, with whom he toured in Eastern Canada and Europe. Together, they also won the Chamber Music Grand Prize at the Luigi Zanuccoli International Competition in Italy. After recording their first album in 2021, they will be touring around Europe again in March 2022.

Over the years, Therrien has also stood out in many competitions such as the Orford Music Award Contest, the Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition (winner), the Mauro Paolo Monopoli Prize International Piano Competition in Italy (3rd prize and audience prize) and the CMC Stepping Stone (3rd prize), as well as being selected for the prestigious Honens International Piano Competition which will be held in 2022. He was also awarded several prizes like the Wilfrid-Pelletier Scholarship, the Governor General of Canada’s Academic Medal and a grant from the Canadian Council for the Arts for pursuing musical projects in Europe.

Therrien is a graduate of the Conservatoire de Musique de Trois-Rivières (Québec), the University Mozarteum Salzburg (Austria), the University of Toronto and the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music (Toronto). His main professors have included Denise Trudel, Cordelia Höfer-Teutsch, George Kern and Marietta Orlov. He has also played in many masterclasses with renowned pianists such as Leon Fleisher, András Schiff, Jacques Rouvier or Robert McDonald.

With a program that explores Canadian composers alongside Debussy, Liszt, and Prokofiev, Therrien’s extensive touring experience translates easily from large venues to intimate, community settings.

In addition to concert engagements, Therrien will be working with young students through the Debut Goes to School! Program. This season, Debut Goes to School offers students throughout Atlantic Canada virtual and in-person access to outstanding classical and world musicians. Through this program, students are provided the opportunity to participate in interactive learning sessions and other events for various age groups and levels of ability.