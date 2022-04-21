Public consultation on African Nova Scotia Justice Plan slated for Antigonish, Guysborough

HALIFAX: Public consultations for an African Nova Scotian Justice Plan will take place in Antigonish and Guysborough.

On May 13, the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in Guysborough will host a session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on May 14, the St. Francis Xavier University community conference room in Antigonish will host a youth session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The intent of the plan is help address barriers to justice faced by African Nova Scotians, the province said, noting that a key part of its development will be consulting with African Nova Scotian communities.

The province said it is partnering with the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition and the Association of Black Social Workers on the consultation.

“The African Nova Scotian Justice Institute and the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition are pleased and excited to work collaboratively with the Department of Justice in launching community consultations,” said Vanessa Fells, Director of Operations, African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition.

An online survey will also launch in May and be available through the consultation phase, the province noted.

“Our association is pleased to be providing support for the African Nova Scotian Justice Plan community consultations, as it is important for African Nova Scotian voices be heard,” Rachelle Sweeting, Acting President, Association of Black Social Workers stated.

Input from the public engagement sessions will be captured in a report that will be shared with communities for feedback as part of a second phase of consultation scheduled for later this year, according to a press release from the province.

“Engaging with the community will be integral to developing and executing a much-awaited and needed African Nova Scotian Justice Plan,” Robert Wright, Interim Executive Director, African Nova Scotian Justice Institute said. “This is a significant step in tackling and eradicating systemic anti-Black racism plaguing our justice system.”

The province added that African Nova Scotians represent about 2.4 per cent of the province’s population but represented 11.4 per cent of people admitted to remand, and 10 per cent of those in custody in 2020-21.