Bell touts wireless home internet for rural users

HALIFAX: One of the country’s largest internet service providers claims they are trying to provide better service to as many users as possible.

Andre LeBlanc, Bell Aliant’s VP of residential services, told The Reporter they are rolling out high-speed home internet services to 400 households in Inverness County, including Mabou and Whycocomagh this year. Next year, Bell will be spreading out to another 800 households in more communities, including Margaree Harbour, Port Hood, Orangedale, and Inverness.

“We do know that the rural parts of Nova Scotia, Atlantic Canada, and all parts of Canada, have been under-served, in terms of access to fast internet,” LeBlanc said. “We’re quite proud of the work we’re doing with Develop Nova Scotia on the roll-out of fibre to the home which we’re rolling out between this year and next year.”

Katie Hatfield, with Bell’s corporate communications, said wireless home internet (WHI) is a “really unique” technology that can reach under-served areas that would be expensive to connect otherwise.

“Some of those homes that we can’t reach through Develop Nova Scotia projects, we will be able to reach through the WHI program,” she said.

Calling it an “innovative technology,” LeBlanc said this product allows Bell to offer higher speeds to as many households as possible.

“This technology is specifically designed for rural areas, because we find there are some areas that are just too challenging to bring fibre right to homes. It’s often a product of how far homes are spread out and the geography,” LeBlanc explained.

While they are committed to connecting more people, LeBlanc said they are running a business, and some areas present unique challenges.

“We’re building network, whether it’s fibre to the home or wireless home internet, there’s a lot of considerations. There’s population density, not only that sometimes its terrain or geography,” he noted. “We’re leveraging our fibre-connected 5G capable cell towers to get super-fast internet down to homes. It does, for sure, come down to considerations around how many people are in the area, how many people sign up.”

Because there will still be unserved areas, LeBlanc said Bell supports efforts by the public sector to fill these gaps.

“We’re fully supportive of government’s objective that everyone should have access to fast broadband in this day and age, especially in light of all the time we’re spending home these days,” he stated.

On Dec. 3, the group Better Internet for Inverness County made a presentation at the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council.

Group member Bill Murphy said the group is trying to get the fibre map from Develop Nova Scotia and Bell Canada to identify exactly which communities and roads in the municipality remain uncovered by recent expansions and proposals.

Once those gaps are identified, Murphy said Develop Nova Scotia can be approached for funding.

Another priority is the Universal Broadband Fund, Murphy said, noting applications for shovel-ready projects in the first round close on Jan. 15. He said groups, municipalities, government departments, and companies can apply.

“We did not apply because we’re making an investment on our own,” LeBlanc said. “We believe that there’s a great opportunity because there’s demand for the product to actually roll-out wireless internet on our own. It’s a private investment and we see the demand for the product, and we’re really excited about the capabilities of this new technology which has come a long way, based on the advancements of things like fibre to cell towers and 5G.”

Now that the communities served by Phase 1 of funding, Inverness and Chéticamp, have most of their infrastructure in place, Murphy said there is a need for the municipality to monitor the prices charged and services provided locally compared to customers in areas like the Halifax Regional Municipality and Pictou County.

“If I look at our internet products, we do not charge differently in urban or rural locations. We try to be competitive in every market we serve,” LeBlanc responded. “We made a tremendous amount of investment in key technologies in the Cape Breton area; one is fibre to the home, and the other areas that are typically even less densely populated and have difficult terrain, our new wireless home internet product. Those products are priced the same in any location we serve.”

Murphy claimed that Bell tends to charge more in areas where they have no competition, which is the case in Inverness County.

LeBlanc said technology has evolved to the extent that more companies are offering more products to more people.

“We see, even in rural communities, a lot of competition, and lot of markets to be served,” LeBlanc added. “In other locations we would face competition from wireless internet providers. Those companies are making announcements and claims all the time. They see, probably like us, that there’s a big demand for broadband in these communities.”