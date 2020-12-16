Home Community Drive-thru Noel at École Beau-Port in Arichat Community Drive-thru Noel at École Beau-Port in Arichat By Jake Boudrot - December 16, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Drive-Thru Noel event on Dec. 14 in Arichat was organized by Development Isle Madame and sponsored by the Municipality of the County of Richmond. Photos by Jake Boudrot These Richmond County Early Childhood Education Association members were in great cheer last Sunday for the Drive-Thru Noel even at École Beau-Port in Arichat. There were 175 cars and approximately 300 children treated to Drive-Thru Noel at École Beau-Port in Arichat on Dec. 13. Jeantie’s Mini Mart and Kenny’s Pizza in Arichat was one of the businesses involved in the Drive-Thru Noel. Sponsors of the event were: the Municipality of the County of Richmond; Island Pharmacy; The Island Nest; Jeantie’s Mini Mart; East Coast Credit Union; St. Joseph’s Credit Union; Corner Bridge Store and Bakery; Charles Forest Co-op; La Goelette a Pepe; Sullivan Fuels; Premium Seafoods Ltd; Michael Jarman; Rona (Arichat); D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society; Samson’s Enterprises; Wilson’s (Robin’s); EMM Law; Hearts of Isle Madame; La garderie des petites étoiles; and Ultramar (St. Peter’s). The staff of St. Joseph’s Credit Union were in the holiday spirit on Dec. 13 during the Drive-Thru Noel event. Volunteers and even Santa Claus had to keep his distance from passing cars last Sunday in Arichat. Volunteers with the Isle Madame Small Options Society handed out candy canes and coupons for free ice cream at the Hearts of Isle Madame ice cream shop below Guardian Pharmacy in Arichat.