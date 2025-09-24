ANTIGONISH: Early morning flames broke out at Piper’s Pub, the iconic social hub located along College Street, leaving many shaken but deeply heartened by the response of the local community.

Around 7 a.m., on Sept 22, firefighters were called in after a fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen, as heavy smoke was seen exiting through exhaust equipment on the roof.

Fire crews from both the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish responded, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported as everyone who was inside at the time is safe.

The pub will be closed “for the time being” as staff and ownership assess the damage and plan next steps toward recovery.

For many in Antigonish – especially students from St. Francis Xavier University – Piper’s Pub is more than a place to grab a drink, it has been a center of nightlife, laughter, and community.

Meghan Cullen, a third year public policy and governance student from Mount Pearl, Newfoundland, who came across the fire on her way to work suggested it’s absolutely heartbreaking.

“Piper’s is where I met some of my closest friends, including my best friend. So many of our stories, laughs and memories started there, and I know that’s not only true for me but countless of other students too. What made it so special was that it wasn’t just students,” she said. “You could walk in and meet people from all walks of life, and the staff always made it feel like a welcoming place to be. To me it was way more than just a pub, it was a place my friends and I felt at home, a kind of home away from home.”

Known for its lively dance floor, theme nights, and being “the place” on weekends, it has earned its reputation as a mainstay in the town’s social fabric.

Locals describe it as a gathering place for celebrations, unwinding, meeting friends – both for small groups and large crowds.

“Pipers Pub is a super amazing venue to perform in. In fact, our band Hammer Down, played on Friday night to a crowd of over 300. Including a lot of local town and county residents as well as StFX students,” Town Councillor Pat McKenna shared. “As a Town of Antigonish councillor, it is always difficult to see an amazing business have difficulty. But I know in troubled times this community is resilient and will do everything in its power to help Pipers Pub rebuild. There will be a great swell of support.”

Pub officials noted on social media that the outpouring of support has been “very emotional,” and that they are “focusing on rebuilding and coming back to be the staple that Antigonish knows and loves.”

The road ahead will involve repairs, safety assessments, and likely renovations – especially in the kitchen and roof areas impacted by smoke and fire. There is no timeline yet for when Piper’s Pub will reopen, although ownership has committed to keeping the public updated.

While property damage can be fixed, the real loss would be allowing the sense of community and belonging Piper’s Pub fosters to fade. It has long been part of Antigonish’s identity – a place where generations of students and locals have crossed paths, celebrated milestones, and made memories. Its temporary closure is felt as more than just a business down; it’s a pause in some of the rhythms that knit the town together.

Monday’s fire at Piper’s Pub marks a painful moment for Antigonish, but early signs point to resilience. With everyone safe, community backing strong, and a clear intent from ownership to rebuild, there’s hope that Piper’s Pub will once again open its doors – perhaps renewed, but still very much itself.