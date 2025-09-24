By Charlie Teljeur

POTLOTEK: If the ancient proverb is true that all great journeys begin with a single step, then Potlotek is very much on the right path – literally.

Every Tuesday morning, the small First Nation community on Cape Breton Island hosts a Women’s Walk along the trails adjacent to the Potlotek Health Centre. Beyond the obvious physical benefits, the walk’s purpose is to bring people together, fostering a sense of community in a place where isolation and loneliness are more common than many might expect.

“It’s just a group where we all can get together and just enjoy each other’s company,” local resident Mirabel Nicholas said. “But if there is an issue, we get to talk about it.”

A participant proudly displays a handmade dreamcatcher, intricately beaded with a rose, celebrating creativity and cultural tradition at the Women’s Walk event in Potlotek.

And there are issues. First Nation communities have historically faced higher rates of health and social inequities – rooted in intergenerational trauma – which manifest in elevated rates of substance abuse, family violence, depression, and suicide compared with non-Indigenous populations. Indigenous women and girls experience disproportionate rates of violence, and First Nations youth aged 15–24 die by suicide roughly six times more often than their non-Indigenous peers, with overall community rates about three times higher. Indigenous communities are also more likely to experience opioid-related overdoses and fatalities.

The Women’s Walk, which launched in 2024, is one of many programs supported by Cape Breton Family Place – a network of resource centres offering services and programming for families and children across Cape Breton Island, including playgroups, parent education, home visiting programs, and access to resources such as clothing and books. The organization provides safe spaces where parents and children can connect and learn together.

Program Coordinator Luz Blandon emphasizes that the walk, like any single event, is just the beginning. Building community starts with strengthening individuals, particularly by restoring self-esteem.

Women of Potlotek gather for the weekly Women’s Walk, building connections, supporting one another, and fostering community wellness.

“Everybody’s valuable in some way and I think they lose that. They feel they’re worthless, and then they retract, and they decide to live on their own. Everyone has something to give.”

Research and federal reports underscore that these health inequities stem from intergenerational trauma, forced removals and residential schools, systemic racism, poverty, overcrowded housing, barriers to culturally safe care, and service gaps in remote and rural communities.

“When I first came here, I wasn’t comfortable,” assisting coordinator Margaret Johnson said. “I wanted to leave because it wasn’t good for my mental health to be here where I was questioning myself and doubting myself and questioning my worth. It wasn’t a good space for me to be. But after a while, through reflection, and through a little bit of growth and time to think you recognize what it is that you can bring. And the benefits to the group outweigh staying home.”

Crafting with birch bark, participants preserve traditional Mi’kmaw techniques and celebrate cultural heritage through hands-on artistry.

“Most of this group are mothers,” Nicholas adds. “Instinctually, we’re nurturing individuals because we are mothers. So, when we have events put together by the community that are beneficial for the children we want to help.”

Other events in the Potlotek area include a similar program supporting men’s health and wellbeing. These programs are integrated to foster broader community connections and mutual support.

On this day, social worker and case manager Leann Mellen led a creative workshop where participants stitched small ornamental orange Every Child Matters t-shirts, representing the stripping of identity, culture, and dignity experienced by Indigenous children in Canada’s residential schools.

A participant focuses on intricate beadwork, creating pieces that honor Indigenous artistry while contributing to a shared sense of community.

“It’s pretty good for me because I don’t like being alone,” Louis Marshall said. “I just like to be, I don’t know how you say it. I’d rather be around people.”

The men’s groups, however, face challenges in attracting participants.

“There’s not many people that are interested,” Russell Battiste, a friend of Marshall said. “We got like a small group. Yeah, maybe three or four of us?”

A male participant adds detailed decorations to a jacket, blending creativity and cultural expression as part of the men’s wellness program.

Marshall understands why some men hesitate to join.

“Yeah, I tell them. I talk to them about it but it’s still up to them. We like, sobered up and moved on (from our old habits),” he explains. “I’m guessing there’s people that you know would do well to come to something like this, but they don’t want to do it. They’re not ready yet.”

“When we see how that ancient Mi’kmaq community functions, whether it’s community dinners or a Back to School Bash or a Fun Day, whatever,” Blandon said. “What becomes evident is a desire for more community cohesiveness.”

Focused on beadwork, a participant engages in a traditional craft, connecting with cultural practices and building camaraderie in the Potlotek community.

“You’re sharing a personal part of your own story in an effort to make them feel more comfortable,” Johnson adds. “And in a roundabout way you help them know that this is a safe space where you can talk about it. You hear very different experiences. You hear about different people’s tragedies. Through those adversities and through all of those trials, you really hope you can save somebody else from that hardship.”

By integrating these programs with other regular community events, Cape Breton Family Place aims to reach more participants and help stem the tide of ongoing trauma.

“We are trying to reach more people, for our groups,” Blandon said. “The getting together part is just the first step but it’s what you can build when you get here that’s important. There are no limitations to qualify to be part of this group. You just have to want to be here.”