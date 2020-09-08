Better Internet service on the way next summer

HALIFAX: Some communities in the Strait area could be receiving upgraded Internet service by this time next year.

On September 1, Develop Nova Scotia announced the second round of Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative projects, to provide better access to an estimated 32,000 homes and businesses.

In the Eastern Strait-Guysborough Zone, areas covered include Canso, Country Harbour, Goldboro, Goshen, Guysborough, Heatherton, Larry’s River, Liscomb, Malignant Cove, Melrose, Monastery, Port Bickerton, Queensport, and Sherbrooke.

In the Rural Cape Breton Zone, communities covered in Round 2 include Arichat, Baddeck, Boularderie, Cheticamp, Dingwall, Ingonish, Inverness, Judique South, L’Ardoise, Louisdale, Mabou, Margaree Forks, Margaree Harbour, Neils Harbour, Pleasant Bay, Port Hood, St. Anns, St. Peter’s, and Whycocomagh.

Develop Nova Scotia’s Kelly Rose told The Reporter this can involve not just the communities named, but possibly nearby areas as well.

“It can be a mix of communities and surrounding areas, depending on the area,” Rose explained. “Once a project is awarded, there is still work that needs to be done by the [Internet Service Provider] on the ground to refine specific locations that will be covered. More information including coverage areas and estimated project completion dates will be published on our Web site as soon as it is available.”

This agreement with pre-qualified Internet Service Provider (ISP) Bell Canada will provide more than 100 communities across the province with high-speed Internet, at speeds higher than Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) targets. All projects approved to date for funding by the trust will provide at least target speeds required by the CRTC (50 Mbps down/10 Mbps up for wired, 25 Mbps down/5 Mbps up for wireless, with a demonstrated plan to reach 50 Mbps).

“The Round 2 [Request for Proposals] was open to all 15 pre-qualified proponents and proposals were received from a number of them,” Rose noted. “In this case, when the proposals were evaluated and scored, the highest ranked projects all happened to be Bell projects. Five separate ISPs, both big and small, were awarded projects through Round 1.”

With preparatory and engineering work already underway on the new projects, it is expected that more than 11,000 homes and businesses will have access by summer 2021, 21,000 by end of 2021, and all 32,000 by summer 2022.

Rose said Develop Nova Scotia recognizes the urgency to get these projects complete as quickly as possible.

“These projects are large and complex with significant engineering challenges and the requirement to install thousands of kilometres of fibre and supporting infrastructure,” she noted. “Project implementation is moving on average 50 per cent faster on almost every step of this process compared to industry standards. We will continue to work with our ISP partners to advance projects as quickly as possible, where possible.”

The Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust is investing $59 million in these projects, with leveraged funds of $61 million from the public and private sector. The total investment of $110 million by the province through the Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust has leveraged $120 million of additional funding to date, including $102 million from the private sector

Develop Nova Scotia continues to work with providers on project acceleration where possible with the additional $15 million provincial investment announced in March. Any remaining funds will be part of the arm’s length Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust for future projects.

“We’re making good progress to bring this important service to Nova Scotians and our partners are moving as quickly as possible to make it available to more people and businesses every day,” said Jennifer Angel, president and CEO, Develop Nova Scotia. “And we’re not done – we have now turned our attention, with urgency, to reach those remaining underserved areas with high-quality connections.”

Since the first round of Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative projects announced in February, approximately 18,000 homes and businesses now have the network in place to provide new or improved high-speed Internet, and providers are working to make those connections as quickly as possible. The target for round one is 42,000.

“For any areas not part of the approved projects in round 2, we are already looking at next steps to provide access to quality connections, including reaching out to ISPs with current projects to negotiate expanding their geographic scope, reaching out directly to pre-approved providers to request proposals to cover pockets of remaining homes and businesses, and issuing a further call for proposals,” Rose added. “We remain committed to cover as close to 100 per cent of Nova Scotian homes and businesses as possible, as quickly as possible.”