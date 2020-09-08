Port Hawkesbury’s active transportation projects helping reduce emissions

PORT HAWKESBURY: To help reduce emissions in Port Hawkesbury through active transportation infrastructure, the province is supporting the town’s efforts in the tune of $100,000.

Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette suggested it’s everyone’s responsibility to create a greener future, as he announced the funding under the Connect2 stream of the Low Carbon Communities Program Sept. 1.

The program supports community-driven projects that help create long-lasting greenhouse gas reductions through low carbon, clean energy projects.

“Low Carbon Communities is about turning great clean energy ideas into results, it encourages innovation and supports jobs in the green economy,” he told reporters. “Working together with our partners, we can build our success in lowering emissions.”

Mombourquette indicated Nova Scotia continues to be a national leader in reducing emissions to fight climate change and the Port Hawkesbury Active Transportation (AT) Trail does just that; making it a natural candidate.

“This is exactly what we look for. Projects that will help connect communities but will also give people more active transportation options,” he said. “Communities are doing their part to reduce emissions and secure Nova Scotia’s cleaner energy future. Investments like these will help grow the green economy and create jobs across our province.”

Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton highlighted how this was a proud moment for the town as part of their ongoing vision for Destination Reeves Street is the development of an integrated mobility plan.

“We have welcomed the opportunity to develop an interconnected system of bicycle facilities that is an all ages and abilities bicycle network,” she said. “We have made tremendous strides to connect our town, particularly in low carbon ways, thanks to the Department of Energy and Mines, as well as support from Health and Wellness and ACOA.”

The $100,000 funding will go towards active transportation trail improvements including paving, building community-wide active transportation supports including bike repair and water stations, building extensions connecting residential areas to the commercial district, and the roll-out of a bike loan program.

Open to municipalities, Mi’kmaq communities and non-profits, the Connect2 program has supported the development of more than 165 km of active transportation roadways in Nova Scotia since its inception.

In the past eight years, the Department of Energy and Mines has invested more than $7.5 million in over 220 projects across the province to promote clean transportation and energy through the Low Carbon Communities and Connect2 programs.