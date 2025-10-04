By Chloe Hannan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

The season begins at the end of October, and association president Jeff George said the earlier date has allowed the board to make plans sooner if adjustments are needed.

“The date was moved ahead from Oct. 20 to Sept. 20,” George said. “This decision was made as a board to allow more time for planning should a division or divisions not have enough players to ice a team.”

The change has already helped bring in more registrations. George said numbers are now roughly in line with last year, though he acknowledged that some of the younger age groups are still a concern. “But we are hopeful that these concerns will be addressed as more registrations come in,” he noted.

When there aren’t enough players in a division by the deadline, the association has several options. George said that players have sometimes been moved up or down an age group in past years, and the Bluefins have also combined with nearby associations to put teams on the ice.

“This has been an ongoing issue in recent years,” he said, stressing that the challenge isn’t unique to hockey. “We are a small association in a rural community where populations have been stagnant or declining.”

George said some parents choose to register their children with other associations, particularly at higher levels of play. By moving up the deadline, the Bluefins hoped to give local families enough time to decide before tryouts start elsewhere. “Families obviously want what’s best for their child and would like to see them be able to be a part of a team,” he said.

Despite the challenges, George emphasized that the Canso and Area Minor Hockey Association runs what he called “a wonderful program” supported by dedicated volunteers and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. He acknowledged that cost is one of the biggest hurdles for families, but noted that options like fundraising, sponsorships, and programs such as Jump Start, KidSport and the Hockey Canada Assist Fund are available.

Time and travel are also factors for families, but George said many parents feel the benefits are worth it. “Parents are very supportive of each other in ensuring players get to practices and games,” he added.

With numbers holding steady and more sign-ups expected, the Bluefins board is optimistic it will be able to ice teams again this season.