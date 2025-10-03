HALIFAX: The Province of Nova Scotia has unveiled a new five-year Tourism Sector Strategic Plan designed to ensure sustainable, year-round growth across the province — with northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island poised to benefit.

Released Sept. 24, the plan sets out a vision for building a resilient, inclusive tourism industry that strengthens communities while protecting what makes Nova Scotia unique.

“Tourism is a vital part of our economy, and this sector strategic plan will help the industry thrive and strengthen Nova Scotia’s position as a world-class destination,” Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Dave Ritcey said. “It is a collective effort to grow a sustainable, resilient and inclusive tourism sector that benefits people across the province.”

The plan is built around six pillars: developing Nova Scotia as a year-round destination, aligning government and community policy, encouraging investment, creating wealth and well-being in communities, strengthening the workforce and technology adoption, and enhancing global competitiveness through data-driven strategies.

For local operators, the strategy comes at a critical time. Tourism generated $3.5 billion in revenue last year and supported more than 55,000 jobs, many of them in small towns and rural regions such as Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond.

Paul Curry, president of the Antigonish Tourism Association, said the new approach recognizes both the cultural richness and growth potential of northeastern Nova Scotia.

“Tourism is a massive, often under-recognized, contributor to the Nova Scotia economy with tremendous potential for growth,” Curry said, who also owns the Claymore Inn & Suites and Justamere Café & Bakery in Antigonish. “The sector strategic plan will help protect what makes the province such a special place, while benefiting our economy and people. I cannot wait to see what we achieve.”

Communities in western Cape Breton, including Inverness and Port Hawkesbury, are also expected to benefit from efforts to promote year-round experiences. Local operators have long sought ways to extend the tourist season beyond the summer, drawing on the area’s natural beauty, music traditions, and culinary culture.

Kevin Toth, Chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia suggested collaboration will be key.

“The sector strategic plan is a new approach to tourism development focused on industry, government and community collaboration,” Toth said. “Working together, we will build a tourism industry that brings economic and social benefits to communities in all parts of the province.”

The province has committed $4.5 million in 2025–26 to support tourism businesses and community destinations, along with $13.8 million in marketing activities.

With its rich blend of coastal landscapes, vibrant cultural communities, and year-round potential, northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton stand at the forefront of this new tourism vision – one that aims to share their stories with the world while ensuring long-term sustainability.

The full Nova Scotia Tourism Sector Strategic Plan is available at nstourismstrategy.ca.