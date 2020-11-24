Boarding houses now nixed in Antigonish County’s fringe area

ANTIGONISH: The construction of boarding houses in the fringe area of Antigonish County will no longer be permitted.

During the regular council meeting on November 9, councillors voted to amend the Antigonish fringe municipal planning strategy and land-use by-law.

Council’s amendment was to remove boarding homes as they were permitted for use within the R-1 zone.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron said boarding houses were simply not the right fit for the area.

“It’s one of those things that we just want to get out in front of,” he said. “We need to have [boarding houses] properly designed, and in the proper location.”

McCarron indicated council felt that it was important for their planning staff to look at the situation, and the planning advisory made the recommendation to bar boarding houses.

The amendment allows for existing boarding houses to remain in operation, but prohibits the development of any additional ones.