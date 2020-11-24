Mulgrave airs concerns with garbage collection reduction

MULGRAVE: Town councillors and community members are raising concerns with a reduction in garbage collection in the town.

During their regular council meeting on November 16, council addressed the garbage pick-up agreement it maintains with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).

In 2013, as a cost-saving measure, the MODG took over their neighbour’s garbage collection responsibilities in Mulgrave, during dissolution talks. Since that time, garbage, recycling, and compost were collected on a weekly basis.

Officials with the MODG indicated in a recent letter to the town that it will now change the garbage and recycling collection schedule on a bi-weekly basis.

The key issues outlined by attending gallery members were the likely rise in illegal disposal and interference with garbage by animals.

Vernon Pitts, MODG’s warden, explains they are simply seeking to match the waste management for Mulgrave with their own residents throughout the municipality.

Following their regular municipal council meeting November 18, Warden Pitts advised Mulgrave residents currently have more pick-ups than MODG residents.

“It’s not a cut in service – it’s a service that all our residents receive today,” he said. “I don’t want to see the municipality step outside that boundary to offer an enhanced service.”

Pitts indicated the change comes into effect December 1, but noted officials with the Town of Mulgrave are welcome to try to find someone else for the job.

“They certainly have the option – and the right – to go out and look for garbage collection elsewhere, and I’ll certainly encourage them to do that,” he said. “At the end of the day, that is our price.”

Warden Pitts said there’s no formal contract currently in place for the service they’re providing for the Town of Mulgrave as they took it on as a service for their neighbours.

MODG was offering the waste collection services at cost and ever since taking over responsibilities,, they increased the services provided to the town, while maintaining the original price.

Pitts advised the Town of Mulgrave has the option to put a tender out for the service and he said if they do, MODG would put in a bid.