Boucher remaining at helm for another term as mayor

ANTIGONISH: After a narrow margin of victory in the previous municipal election, Laurie Boucher has been acclaimed and will serve a second term as mayor steering the Town of Antigonish for another four-years.

Six council seats will be filled when residents go to the polls on October 17.

All six incumbents – William Cormier, Mary Farrell, Donnie MacInnis, Jack MacPherson, Andrew Murray, and Diane Roberts – have filed nomination papers for another term holding their council seat.

Former town councillor Sean Cameron, who was runner-up to Boucher in the 2016 municipal election by only 21 votes, has thrown his name back in the ring for councillor.

Political newcomers Travis DeCoste, who is currently employed by a local non-profit, “A Roof Over Your Head,” as a support worker focussing on homelessness and housing insecurity within Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Barbara McCarron Quirk, who was the elected member for district 6 on the Strait regional school board, will also be vying for a seat at the town council table.