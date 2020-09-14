STRAIT AREA: Local minor baseball teams finished the season strong last weekend.

Despite finishing the season in fourth place, the Strait Area Sting won the U15 Cape Breton Baseball League on September 12 defeating New Glasgow 7-6 in the semi-final in New Glasgow, then travelling down Highway 104 to Antigonish to beat the Angels 11-5 in the final.

Sting coach Joey MacDonald described the first game that morning as a “back and forth battle” in which they used three pitchers, including Cole Johnston who was named game MVP.

In the championship final that afternoon, the Sting won behind the pitching of Keiran Madden and Lucas Marshall, with Marshall being named the game MVP for the Sting, while the MVP for Antigonish went to Riley Farrell.

“I believe our pitching was fantastic but I think our defence was what made us prevail with huge catches made by Sophia MacIver, Blake Marchand and great catching by Rory MacDonald,” MacDonald noted. “Big hitters for the day were Cole Johnston with an inside the park home run, Lucas Marshall, and Rory MacDonald making the clutch double giving us the lead to win and taking us to the championship game.”

The coach said his players were “thrilled” to come home with the gold.

“It was a very competitive league this year,” MacDonald said. “The kids played hard and kept positive and had fun all season long, despite the restrictions and changes made because of COVID-19. They were a great group of kids to coach and happy to get on the field.”

That same day at the ballfield in River Bourgeois, the Richmond Royals lost in the U13 Cape Breton Baseball League final 9-2 to the Sydney Minor Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays earned a spot in the final after besting the Northside Rebels 8-6 during a semi-final game on September 7, while the Royals – who finished the regular season with a 6-2-1 record, scoring 120 runs, while yielding only 45 – squeaked out an 8-7 win over the Isle Madame Mariners on the same day.

After an impressive year, the Strait Area Sting of the U18 Northeastern Baseball League, were eliminated from the play-offs last weekend after losing 10-0 then tying 2-2 on September 12. The league’s play-offs are scheduled to take place in Port Hawkesbury on September 19.

The Sting will end their season on the weekend of September 25-27 when they participate in a memorial U18 baseball tournament in Sydney.