ANTIGONISH: The RCMP said it is investigating a recent break, enter and theft from a business in the town last weekend.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce told The Reporter the break-in was reported to Antigonish RCMP at around 10 a.m. last Sunday, July 12.

That same day, the owner of The Frankenstand in Antigonish advised customers via Facebook that they were not opening that day because of “another break-in.”

“We have the RCMP here and waiting on the forensic unit as [whoever] busted out the window to get in lost some blood,” the post reads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.