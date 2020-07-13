Richmond County RCMP warn of phone scam

ST. PETER’S: Richmond County RCMP is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a police officer. The caller ID shows as a number associated with St. Peter’s Detachment, 902-535-3023.

The detachment has recently received complaints from residents who have told police the caller advised them they have a warrant for their arrest. These scam phone calls are very convincing because the caller ID is associated to the RCMP.

The RCMP does not advise individuals of warrants for their arrest by phone. Recipients of these calls are asked to hang up, and not continue with the calls. Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone scam is encouraged to contact their local police, and also the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.