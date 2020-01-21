Cabot Manufacturing undertaking ‘significant upgrade’

POINT TUPPER: A gypsum wallboard manufacturer here has been approved for an innovation rebate to upgrade its current operations.

On January 21, Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) announced that Cabot Manufacturing was greenlit for the business development incentive.

According to a press release from NSBI, the company will be proceeding with a $6,535,000 capital investment to help to meet increased demand for its products throughout Canada and support additional export initiatives to the United States.

Cabot Manufacturing confirmed it is undertaking a “significant upgrade” to its facility in the Point Tupper Industrial Park.

The company said this increased capacity, along with other upgrades, will allow for an expansion of its product portfolio, including new 54-inch wallboard products. Cabot Manufacturing will modernize existing equipment used in the manufacturing process and implement innovations to increase recycling capabilities.

Above all, the company said the investment will add to its economic health and provides the potential for greater employment opportunities.

“We are very excited about the significant impact this project will have on the competitiveness of our operations,” said Marcel Girouard, president of Cabot Manufacturing.

The company is eligible to earn a maximum innovation rebate of $1,633,750 upon completion of its project, based on eligible capital spending of $6,535,000.

Cabot Manufacturing is the only gypsum wallboard facility in Nova Scotia. The plant uses natural gypsum in its manufacturing process to create a product mix of regular, fire rated, mold/moisture, and abuse resistant products.

In addition, Cabot produces vinyl ceiling tiles and certain types of exterior sheathing products.

“The partnerships that have been established with Nova Scotia Business Inc. will have a long-lasting impact on our community. The cooperation and support we have received has been exceptional,” noted Girouard.

The innovation rebate works as a rebate against a company’s direct costs and is only paid out once the project is complete. More information on NSBI transactions can be found at: http://www.novascotiabusiness.com/fundingdisclosures.