StFX signs agreement to support Maritime Launch Services project

ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maritime Launch Services Ltd. – the company looking to construct and operate a private, commercial space launch site in Canso – for research and rural economic diversification.

Maritime Launch Services (MLS) is proposing to launch satellites into low Earth orbit. The purpose of the project is to establish a commercially-controlled, commercially-managed, launch site that would provide options in North America in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry.

In support of the project, StFX is committed to the pursuit of research and creative works, ultimately contributing to academic discovery and dissemination of new knowledge, providing a lasting positive impact to the community.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Steve Matier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Launch Services, was at last week’s signing in Antigonish.

“This MOU is not just about a paper process, we are pleased to partner with StFX,” said Steve Matier, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLS. “This MOU is a logical next step as our initiative ramps up in Guysborough and with our focus toward the development of the most critical element of our needs to grow, retain and challenge the local talent and expertise here in Nova Scotia.”

Matier indicated the MOU is really about building the human capitol in a rural area of Nova Scotia to support this initiative.

“My commitment to the community in Canso and Guysborough is that I want as much economic opportunity and opportunity for the kids that are there to be a part of this program,” he said. “This isn’t about somebody sweeping floors, this is about somebody launching rockets, this is about somebody dealing with the science of these payloads and developing and designing satellites.”

Possible opportunities for research include the fields of computer sciences, chemical analysis, environmental monitoring and aquatic resources.

“It is StFX’s vision to be a leader among Canada’s undergraduate universities for its research and creative contributions to student experience, community collaboration, social responsibility and growth opportunities,” Dr. Richard Isnor, StFX vice-president of research and graduate studies told reporters on January 17. “This agreement certainly fits within that vision. We hope that it will create new research opportunities for our faculty researchers and new opportunities for our students to be involved in interesting research projects.”

One particular area Isnor highlighted that could be of assistance to MLS, and has already expressed interest in the project is StFX’s FluxLab headed by Dr. David Risk, which is one of the best research labs in Canada for air quality monitoring.

Another area of interest a launch service company could make use of for research purposes is the university’s Faraday cage, a very specialized piece of equipment that shields its contents from electromagnetic radiation.

Michael Byers, a UBC professor whose research focuses into the well-documented health and environmental effects of unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) as a rocket fuel in Russia and Kazakhstan, has raised his concerns with MLS’s planned use of the chemical and indicated other developed countries such as the United States and Japan have stopped using UDMH as a rocket fuel.

Addressing concerns with the use of and exposure to high vapour concentrations of UDMH, a chemical the Russian’s call ‘Devil’s Breath’ that would be used during the second stage of launches in Canso, Matier said rocket launches anywhere on Earth are inherently dangerous, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t engineering controls to manage it, as rockets have been launched since the 1950s.

“I came from that world, of doing 30-years at a NASA facility testing the space shuttle on-orbit engines which uses the hydrazine,” he said. “It’s not something that’s new to me by any stretch of the imagination; I’ve been doing it a long time.”

Dr. Richard Isnor, StFX Vice-President of Research and Graduate Studies (left), and Steve Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding on January 17 for research and rural economic diversification.

Isnor suggested being the closest university to the launch site, the MOU is the natural evolution of a number of discussions with MLS that made the company aware of the university’s involvement and what capabilities they have.

“Most recently we’ve had some very specific discussions with individual faculty researchers that are in different disciplines about some of the specific facilities that would have to be located there,” he said. “What kind of testing protocols or activities they would have to undertake for their environmental assessment or other regulatory requirements, or just for good social responsibility of the company.”

To help propel the local area to see benefits, MLS is committed to and will be giving a 3U CubeSat, a type of miniaturized satellite for space research, on board their first launch to StFX, and Matier indicated Isnor will have to caucus his team to come up with a design, what they want to study, and what they want to do to the CubeSat space.

MLS has identified their engineer and design contractor for the $200 million launch site which they plan on announcing in the coming months. Matier hopes to see a groundbreaking in September after nesting season, to get in and start some roadwork and begin on their facility activation portion.

The original plan for the project would see MLS launch its first rocket by the end of 2021, while projecting a maximum of eight launches per year after that, sending commercial satellites into space.

For more, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/maritime-launch-services-gets-environmental-green-light-for-canso-spaceport/.