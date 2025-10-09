Canada Post is once again on strike – and while the news made brief headlines, most Canadians have carried on largely unaffected. That in itself is a troubling sign. How can a national institution, once essential to the daily operations of this country, come to a standstill with barely a ripple of disruption?

The reality is that Canada Post has been steadily rendering itself irrelevant for years.

This decline is not the fault of its dedicated frontline workers. These men and women – who deliver mail through snowstorms, who know their customers by name, who wave to neighbourhood children – are often the only thing keeping the aging system from completely collapsing. They see the inefficiencies firsthand; they understand how deeply the system is broken. Yet, their voices are seldom heard in public discussions or across the bargaining table.

What the public hears instead is a familiar tug-of-war between bloated management and an entrenched union – two sides seemingly unwilling to confront the realities of a modern, digital world. The result is a business model that bleeds millions of dollars each week, delivering less service for higher cost while steadily driving customers toward faster, more convenient alternatives.

If Canada Post were a private enterprise, it would have folded long ago. Yet it continues to function under the protection of bureaucracy and political caution, clinging to outdated strategies that no longer serve the needs of Canadians. And the proposed solution? Raise prices and reduce service. In other words, charge more and deliver less.

It’s a formula we’ve seen before – and one that has failed time and again. To persist with the same approach while expecting a different outcome is more than just misguided; it’s the very definition of insanity.

Canada Post needs to take the opposite approach. It must re-establish itself as a viable, competitive choice for Canadians – not out of necessity, but because it delivers reliable, innovative, and even appealing service. The era of monopoly is over. Convenience now dictates loyalty. And if Canada Post cannot adapt to that reality, it will simply be left behind.

Such a transformation will not be easy. Difficult decisions will have to be made, and some job losses may be unavoidable. However, the cuts should not come from the front lines – where dedication, professionalism, and genuine public service remain strong. Real change must begin at the top. It is management that has repeatedly steered this organization into troubled waters. Their failures go beyond finances; they are strategic, cultural, and systemic.

Then there’s the union – once a vital champion of workers’ rights, now an entrenched power that too often appears more intent on preserving its own influence than securing a sustainable future for its members. There is no denying the historic importance of unions in achieving fair treatment and safe working conditions across Canada; many of the rights workers enjoy today exist because of those hard-fought victories.

But that proud legacy is diminished when unions become barriers to progress, resisting the very changes needed to keep the institution alive. When self-preservation outweighs the interests of the workers themselves, the mission is lost.

What good is it to demand more from a system that can no longer afford to function? How does it serve employees when the very actions meant to protect them instead drive the business further into financial ruin? A failing enterprise cannot safeguard jobs – it cannot safeguard anything at all.

The most frustrating part of this entire situation is that the frontline workers – the people who still believe in the value of public service – deserve far better from both sides. They show up. They take pride in their work. They care deeply about the communities they serve. And they continue to deliver, even as the institutions around them stubbornly refuse to evolve.

It’s time to stop pretending this sinking ship can be held together with the same worn-out fixes. Real change demands bold leadership, fresh thinking, and the humility to recognize that what worked decades ago no longer does.

Until that happens, Canada Post will remain a cautionary tale – a once-essential public service so poorly managed and so resistant to change that its absence barely registers.

And that, perhaps, is the greatest tragedy of all.