By Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

GOLDBORO: With new financing in place, the possibility of more to come and final government approvals “due at any moment,” the CEO of NexGold Mining Corp. seems almost buoyant about the prospect of finally opening his new gold mine here at the windswept eastern edge of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).

“We are closer than ever,” Kevin Bullock told The Journal in an email interview last week following news that – after years of exploring, assessing, negotiating, permitting and borrowing – the company has struck a deal with Appian Capital Advisory a private equity firm specializing in mining investments.

The arrangement gives NexGold US$24 million up front, which the company says it will use to pay off its debts and buy back a previous royalty interest in full.

At the same time, Appian has signed a non-binding letter of intent to provide up to US$175 million more in loan funding to build the mine. That agreement isn’t final – it still needs formal contracts, board approval, and regulatory sign-off – but it suggests the pieces are coming together.

“The loan deal plus equity financing and equipment financing should fund the project,” Bullock said. “All to be negotiated.”

Still, the latest announcements mark a major turning point for a project that Bullock has called a “cornerstone asset” – one that has been in development since 2018 under NexGold, formerly known as Signal Gold and, before that, Anaconda.

The project cleared its last major provincial hurdle in late August, when Nova Scotia’s Department of Environment and Climate Change issued its industrial approval. Bullock says the company still needs a final Fisheries Act Authorization from the federal government – “due any minute” – and an updated feasibility study, expected in early 2026.

According to provincial and company officials, the mine – expected to operate for 11 years within a 15-year project lifespan – could generate $2.1 billion in GDP for Nova Scotia and create 735 jobs. These would include 300 construction positions and 200 during operations within the MODG, with additional benefits in local and provincial supply chains.

NexGold has also signed community benefit agreements with both the municipality and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. These include scholarships, municipal grants, preferential hiring, and incentives for employees to build homes locally.

When the final permitting is in place, Bullock said, “Our board needs to make a final investment decision. We then can raise the additional equity required, to add to the debt and equipment financing, to build the mine.”