CANSO: On a hot sunny afternoon, a large crowd gathered at the Seamen’s Memorial in Canso for the 44th Annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service.

King Lion Janet Delorey welcomed area clergy, politicians, and the large number of visitors from around the province. Area churches participated in the service with Rev. David Wheeler of United Baptist Church reading the opening prayer.

Scouter Harold Roberts from the 5th Canso Scouts and Constable Jordon Bruce from the RCMP formed the Honour Guard. Scouter Harold Roberts from 5th Canso Scouts lowered the Canadian flag, followed by a moment of silence for lost fishermen and women.

As a special salute Piper Sandra MacIsaac and Arid MacIsaac played a piper’s lament as the flags were raised.

Piper Sandra MacIsaac and Arid MacIsaac played a piper’s lament as the flags were raised as a special salute. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway brought greetings, and remarked on the importance of the fishery and his family connection to the memorial service.

Remarks from special guests include local Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines who brought greetings from the provincial Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Province of Nova Scotia. Hines spoke about the importance of the fishery in Nova Scotia and the significance of the Annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service. He commented on the character of the community and its determination to find solutions to problems challenging the area.

Councillor Janet Peitzche from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough reflected on the importance of the fishery and the history of Seamen’s Memorial Day.

Warden Michael Mosher brought greetings from the District of Saint Mary’s council and the many fishing communities in has municipality. All guest speakers congratulated the Canso Lions Club for hosting the annual service.

Juanita Dort from the Guysborough County Fishermen’s Association read the names from the memorial and the “In Memory “list. Wreaths were laid by the special guests, family members and area business and organizations, with plaques indicating donations to the memorial fund for the upkeep of the site.

Constable Jordon Bruce joins Warden Mike Mosher, councillor Janet Peitzche, MP Mike Kelloway, and Scouter Harold Roberts on the Seamen’s Memorial.

Emcee Ray White indicated the public support was strong with an increase in the number of donations and wreaths, and attendance at this years’ service. White thanked Lion Catherine DeRabbie for her assistance with the memorial service. Rev. Heather Manuel from St Paul’s United Church did the closing prayer.

Wreaths placed on Seamen’s Memorial will be on display until Sunday August 16. At 1 p.m. area boats will meet at Whitman’s Wharf to pick up the wreaths. Captain Berkley Dixon of the Irishtowner will lead the flotilla of boats. The boats will circle the harbour before taking the wreaths out to Chedabucto Bay for a final blessing and laid on the sea as a tribute to lost fishermen from area communities.