Municipalities receive beautification grants

HALIFAX: Municipalities in the Strait area will receive money for beautification projects.

The provincial government partnered with municipalities to invest $629,476 in 50 beautification projects across Nova Scotia.

Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, made the announcement on August 12.

“The Beautification and Streetscaping Program supports the development of attractive and inviting areas where residents and visitors want to spend time,” said Porter. “Investments like this also help to rejuvenate our communities and foster local pride.”

Other projects approved include landscaping, interpretive signs, lighting for public spaces and the creation and installation of an accessible outdoor art gallery.

“Although the program budget is typically $500,000, this year we were able to provide funding for all eligible projects under the Beautification and Streetscaping Program,” spokesperson Krista Higdon told The Reporter. “This will provide much needed financial support and improve economic stimulus for municipalities.”

The Municipality of the County of Inverness and the Whycocomagh Streetscape Committee will receive $25,000 for the implementation of the Whycocomagh brand, signage and streetscape plan.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury was approved for $21,250 to oversee Port Hawkesbury Community Park streetscaping upgrades.

For the Community Enhancement Project in Canso, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will get $17,500.

For renovations to Chisholm Park, the province will provide $13,643 to the Town of Antigonish.

“Through this program, municipalities have up to 50 per cent of their project costs covered,” said Pam Mood, president, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities. “As a result, communities from Sydney to Yarmouth have been able to develop beautiful areas for their residents and visitors alike and enhance the well-being in municipalities across the province.”

The program is application-based and funds up to 50 per cent of the costs of eligible municipal projects to a maximum of $25,000.

Only municipalities can apply for funding. Villages and community groups can partner with their municipality on a joint application. The application needs to demonstrate the project’s potential to increase tourism revenues and total eligible project costs need to be at least $20,000 to be considered.

There is information on the Beautification and Streetscaping Program available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-develop-beautiful-areas-municipality-beautification-and-streetscaping-program. Applications are reviewed and scored based on the criteria.