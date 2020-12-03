ANTIGONISH COUNTY: A Strait area Member of the Legislative Assembly is calling for the provincial government to do more for the residents of eastern Richmond County.

During two meetings with officials from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) on August 28, then again on October 26, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon said she discussed road conditions and infrastructure improvements.

Paon said she holds quarterly planning meetings with local and provincial DTIR officials to discuss priority projects because the province’s Five-Year Capital Plan is formulated a year before it is released.

“Usually I have them just before I’m preparing to go back into the legislature,” she told The Reporter. “I try to get everybody around the table, sometimes a virtual table these days, on a quarterly basis, and we basically hash out where all of the problems lie; from what the constituents have called in as concerns, to what I have seen myself from driving the roads.”

On November 23, Paon said she attended a meeting with residents of the Framboise, Stirling, Grand River, and Fourchu areas who voiced their concerns with the condition of the road between L’Ardoise and Fourchu.

The MLA is requesting that this section of road be made a priority in the capital plan, noting the Fleur-de-Lis Trail is listed in the Nova Scotia Doers and Dreamers Guide but can be considered “dangerous.”

“It’s in deplorable condition, and it’s been in deplorable condition for many, many years, prior to me ever being elected,” she said. “The Fleur-de-Lis Trail is a couple of hundred kilometres long and it takes in that section, but it also takes in Isle Madame, and the approaches to Isle Madame, and going through St. Peter’s, and down through L’Ardoise. It’s a beautiful, beautiful road to travel.”

Making the road hazardous to motorists are the many deep potholes, the degradation of road shoulders and brush and tree growth over-hanging the roadsides, she noted.

“It’s just a huge hazard for residents, and for tourists – anyone visiting the area,” Paon said. “But first and foremost is the safety of the residents that live there year-round, many of whom are senior citizens that need access to safe roadways to be able to travel.”

While it was good that the Lennox Passage Bridge rehabilitation along the Fleur-de-Lis Trail has been completed, Paon said more needs to be done, and waiting until roads become impassable, results in higher costs for taxpayers and restricts the community’s ability to attract new residents, businesses and tourists.

The MLA said she also spoke to residents about the need for a tourism and economic development strategy for southeastern Cape Breton.

“I can see there is an extraordinary amount of potential in all of our constituency, but that area in particular,” the Cape Breton-Richmond MLA stated. “We have this long expanse of road, it’s almost 50 kilometres long between L’Ardoise and Foruchu, and the last time that really a large investment was made there was in the 1990s when it was first paved. It’s wonderful that that investment was made, but there was never really any follow-through after that with regard to an economic development plan for that area. As many people know, we have decreasing population and an older population in our constituency and it’s imperative that infrastructure, especially major infrastructure like roadways, are in good condition so that we can be investment ready.”

Outside of better roads, another issue in that area surrounds is the lack of cell phone service, Paon said, noting that after a petition was circulated in the affected communities two years ago, service was improved in the Fourchu and Grand River areas.

“But there is a section between Grand River and Framboise that needs to be rectified as far as cell phone service,” she noted.

In the absence of a tourism strategy for southeastern Cape Breton, Paon promised to start discussions with investors and organizations like the Cape Breton Partnership and Destination Cape Breton.

“We need to make certain that we take all of these things into consideration; the condition of our roads, what we have to offer as far as cultural events, what we have to offer as far as businesses in the area,” she added. “Everybody needs to come around the table to be able to have a discussion at the same time.”