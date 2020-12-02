ANTIGONISH: Two local individual,s who have made a tremendous difference in the community through sport and physical activity, are being recognized for their lasting legacies.

Dwayne Russell and Oliver Smith have both been inducted posthumously as the inaugural members of the Community Fence of Fame, located on the outfield fencing of The Sandlot baseball field, a fully-accessible community space in Antigonish.

Antigonish Challenger Baseball coordinator, Randy Crouse, made the announcement via social media last month.

“When we first developed the idea of The Sandlot, we did so on that premise that it would truly be a community field. An area where anyone could come and play, no matter their abilities, experience or circumstances,” Crouse said. “Now that the field is built, we wanted to take the community idea a step further.”

He explained since Antigonish doesn’t have a Sports Hall of Fame, the Challenger organization wanted to create something of their own at The Sandlot.

The Community Fence of Fame will acknowledge individuals or groups who have showcased a difference in their community through sport or physical activity.

In the future, their plan is to develop an official election-and-decision process, however this year, Crouse indicated their decision was extremely easy.

“Anyone from around here knows Oliver, the Ollie Bots, and his family and the amount of work they’ve put in for cancer research,” he added. “Dwayne worked at St. Martha’s but he was also big into coaching and helping with minor baseball, and with StFX – and was also a Hall of Fame intermediate baseball player too.”