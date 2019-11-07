PORT HOOD: It was a pair of tough losses for the Cape Breton West Islanders.

The Islanders hosted the UPS South Shore Mustangs and came out on the wrong end of both games, losing 5-0 on Saturday and 5-3 on Sunday. Daniel LeBlanc, Lowell MacDonald, and Bryce Thomson handled the scoring for the Islanders on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Mustangs scored twice in the first five minutes and didn’t look back for the shutout win.

On Sunday, the Islanders led after the first period, and regained the lead again in the second. However, two more goals in the first five minutes of the third and an empty-netter sealed the win for the visitors.

When asked about positive takeaways from the weekend, coach Nick MacNeil noted the Islanders held the lead in shots in both games, noting the team seemed to be snake-bit around the net.

“The first game was tough, we lost the game in the first 20 minutes,” said MacNeil. “On Sunday, I was very happy with the effort all around, I thought we played a great game. We’re not finding the net as much as we should right now. We’re getting lots of opportunities. That game on Sunday could have gone either way.”

While the Islanders sit at the bottom of the Nova Scotia Major Midget League with six points, MacNeil said the team continues to improve and get better.

“When things are tough, it’s easy to point fingers and be hard on them but there is a point where you’ve got to improve them as well, as people and players,” he said. “As long as they are coming to the rink happy and wanting to get better, that’s all I care about. We’ll keep moving forward and we’ll be alright.”

The Islanders are back at it next weekend, hosting the Kohltech Valley Wildcats for two games. The team is away the following weekend for the Monctonian tournament in New Brunswick.