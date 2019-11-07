Larade Tae Kwon Do expects more black belts

PORT HAWKESBURY: Larade Tae Kwon Do has a significant number of athletes training weekly at its MacIntosh Avenue dojang and, by next spring, the expectation is that as many as a half dozen fighters may garner a black belt.

“The classes all have a really good group of people, both kids and adults,” said Kempie Larade, the seventh degree black belt leading the way of the hands and feet. “Things are really going well, and I’m hoping we’ll have six people go for their black belt – four for their first dan and two for their second.

“I just graded two young guys to their orange stripe in the youth class, and I’m hoping to have half a dozen in the kids beginner class tested soon.”

The group meets every Monday and Wednesday, with three classes taking place. Beginners gather at 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m., and advanced kids are on the mat from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The adult class runs for an hour at 7:45 p.m.

Around 30 kids are training in the youth classes, and a dozen or so members are on the mat for the adult classes.

“We’re looking to get out in the public a little and get the club built up even more,” the black belt said.