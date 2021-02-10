PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders will host the Dartmouth Steele Subaru U18 this weekend at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

The first game on Feb. 13 will start at 6 p.m., but for the second match, the start time has been moved up to 12:30 p.m.

Since there are still public health restrictions limiting seating, there will be no advance ticket sales and no general admission, according to the team.

The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders suffered two loses on the road last weekend.

On Feb. 6, the Cole Harbour Pro Hockey Life Wolfpack U18 beat the Islanders 5-1. Despite 12 penalties by Cole Harbour, Cape Breton West was only able to fire 19 shots on goal, while the Wolfpack recorded 31.

Kevin Walker had the Islander’s lone goal.

The next day, Cape Breton West lost 4-1 to Cole Harbour, and once again, Walker had the only tally for the visitors.

While Cole Harbour had fewer penalties in this game, with six, they ended up firing 39 shots on goal, versus 22 for the Islanders.

Coach Nick MacNeil said they have been playing with only 11 forwards, but he said that wasn’t why they had a “bad weekend.”

“We just didn’t have all the guys going on the bus, we just didn’t have a lot of things. I didn’t like the way we were into detail. I though the Cole Harbour team outworked us, a little bit, played better than us,” he said. “We weren’t cohesive and we weren’t sharp in some areas.”

MacNeil said their opponents this weekend – second place Dartmouth, which has a 10-4-1 record ­and the league’s top scorer Kian Bell with 23 points – is a solid team.

“It’s going to be a really good test for us,” he noted. “Another big weekend, big games for sure.”

The Islanders’ record is now 7-6-2, good for a tie for third place with the Weeks Majors U18 in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League.

“Between third and sixth, there’s not many points, it’s pretty tight between there… it’s a tight race,” he said.

After play this weekend, MacNeil added that the Islanders have 16 games left in the next eight weeks.

“Every point matters,” he added.