Traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrests

ST. PETER’S: Two men were arrested, and the RCMP expects to lay charges following a traffic stop.

In a press release issued today, Richmond County RCMP said its members conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle yesterday in RiverTillard that led to two people being arrested and drugs seized.

Following a search of the vehicle, Richmond RCMP said that they seized hydromorphone and cellular devices.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Potlotek First Nation and a 44-year-old man from St. Peter’s were arrested at the scene.

The drugs are being sent for lab testing, charges are expected, and the RCMP added that the investigation is ongoing.