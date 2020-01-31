Cape Breton YMCA closes Port Hawkesbury branch

SYDNEY: On Tuesday, the board of directors of the YMCA of Cape Breton voted to close the YMCA of Cape Breton’s Port Hawkesbury branch effective February 22.

The vote was made following an extensive review of the branch’s financial standing and increasing operational expenses.

“Decisions like this are never easy. For the past several years, we have closely monitored the branch’s sustainability. Despite our best efforts, we have never been able to turn things around. Unfortunately, our expenses continue to far outweigh our revenues and we can no longer afford to operate this branch,” says Andre Gallant, CEO, YMCA of Cape Breton.

The branch has operated in the Town of Port Hawkesbury since 2004 and is located inside the town’s Civic Centre. The branch has approximately 500 members. Members who have pre-paid for monthly and yearly memberships will have their balance reimbursed within the next two to three weeks.

“We want to thank the people of the Port Hawkesbury and Strait area for your support throughout the past 15 years. It has been an honour to help residents throughout this great community take steps to improve their health and wellbeing,” says Stephanie Myles, co-chair of the board of directors. “The YMCA is probably best known for supporting people’s physical activity, health and wellness needs and we understand too well the impact this decision can have on your goals. We hope you will find new ways to stay active.”

The closure of the Port Hawkesbury branch does not impact the YMCA of Cape Breton’s Sydney or Membertou branches.