Annual Robbie Burns Dinner with Entertainment in St. Peter's By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - January 31, 2020 Ken Leachman (front, left) and Bobby Samson (back, left) were joined by guests Gord Eakins (front, right) and Gordon Boutilier as ceremonial haggis bearers for the annual Robbie Burns Dinner with Entertainment in St. Peter's on January 25. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardRev. Allan MacMillan (second from the left) performed Robbie Burns' classic 1786 poem, Address to a Haggis, at the 18th annual Robert Burns Dinner with Entertainment in St. Peter's, as sword bearer Winston Kennedy (left) and haggis bearers Bobby Samson (second from the right) and Ken Leachman (right) look on. With "A Lassie Replies," Lucille Martell offered some gentle teasing in response to Donald McLean's "Toast to the Lassies." Donald McLean offered a "Toast to the Lassies," drawing on Robbie Burns' affection for women. The Richmond MacAdian Ceilidh Dancers are pictured during the Robert Burns Dinner with Entertainment, which the group has hosted for the past 18 years. The Richmond MacAdian Ceilidh Dancers are pictured during the Robert Burns Dinner and Dance on January 25 in St. Peter's, an event the group has hosted for the past 18 years. Richmond Highlanders dancers Rowie Groom (left), Amelia Touesnard and Addyson MacPhail performed during the Robbie Burns Dinner with Entertainment in St. Peter's. The Selkirk Grace, a poem attributed to Robert Burns, was presented by Shirley Landry at the beginning of the evening. Rosemary MacIsaac led a "Toast to the Queen," following the singing of O Canada. Pat Leachman offered a "Toast to Old Scotland" at the Saturday evening event held at the St. Peter's Lions Hall.