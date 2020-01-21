Cassidy Bernard murder case moving to home community of accused

PORT HAWKESBURY: The suspect charged for the murder of Cassidy Bernard has once again had his case adjourned.

Dwight Austin Isadore, 20, of Wagmatcook appeared via teleconference from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility to a packed Port Hawkesbury courtroom on January 15.

His lawyers requested they needed more time to receive and review the evidence from the Crown.

Isadore faces one count of second-degree murder, along with two counts of abandoning a child, in relation to the death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children.

Bernard, a 22-year-old mother of six-month old twin daughters at the time, was found dead inside her We’koqma’q home on October 24, 2018 – her children were found in their cribs, severely dehydrated, but ultimately unharmed.

RCMP reported the charges against Isadore during a press conference in the community on December 3, and he’s been in custody ever since his arrest in Baddeck.

He is scheduled for an election-and-plea hearing on February 21, with the location of the trial now moving to Isadore’s home community of Wagmatcook.

During a December 16 adjournment, Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie indicated any hearings taking place after January 15 would make the move from Port Hawkesbury, which was met with concern from Bernard’s family.

Bernard’s supporters all feel the same way about switching the venue location to Wagmatcook and they don’t understand why Isadore can return home when she will never be able to again.

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie suggested Wagmatcook, as a new facility, has the same safety measures and sheriffs in place as the Port Hawkesbury courts, so unless she can be convinced beyond a doubt of any safety concerns – all future hearings will take place in Wagmatcook. For more on this case, go to: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/community-worried-that-charges-in-cassidy-bernard-death-will-be-reduced/.