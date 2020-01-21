Peace by Chocolate founder officially becomes a Canadian citizen

HALIFAX: It tasted just as sweet as the chocolate his family has been making for the past 30-years.

Tareq Hadhad, the founder and CEO of his family’s Antigonish-based chocolate company, Peace by Chocolate, along with 49 other new Canadians, took the Oath of Citizenship on January 15, at Pier 21 in Halifax.

The local chocolatier was smiling ear-to-ear as he became the first member of his family to have their name called and officially receive their Canadian citizenship, four-years after arriving to Canada as a Syrian refugee.

His family will receive their citizenship later this year.

Tareq Hadhad, founder and CEO of Antigonish-based Peace by Chocolate, demonstrates his love for Canada during his Oath of Citizenship ceremony on January 15 at Pier 21 in Halifax.

“The citizenship for me is something deep in my heart that I have been dreaming about,” Hadhad said. “I will be traveling around the world proudly saying that ‘I am Canadian.’”

He said becoming a Canadian citizen is the greatest day of his life and he certainly feels he belongs to this amazing nation and that he is now free.

“It is the biggest honour of my life.”

In true Canadian fashion, the first thing Hadhad did as a new citizen was pick up a double-double from Tim Horton’s, then flew to the nation’s capital as he was the guest of honour for an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.

Hadhad was personally welcomed to Canada by a number of notable Canadians including, entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who congratulated him and all the new Canadians who became citizens that Canada was lucky to have them.

“Your big Canadian family is very proud of you,” Trudeau wrote.

Last month, Hadhad announced he passed his Canadian Citizenship test on December 2, scoring 100 per cent. The video posted to Twitter went viral, garnered more than 38,500 likes, and was viewed more than 500,000 times in one day.

Three-years-ago, the Hadhad family was making 200 pieces of chocolate every week in their family kitchen and selling it at the Antigonish Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning, today their national distribution deal has them on shelves from coast-to-coast in chains like, Sobeys, Lawtons, Safe Way, Thrifty’s, along with having their products on Amazon.ca, in airports across the country, and from their personal retail Web site.

Just a few years ago, the Syrian family was fighting for survival as refugees, but after arriving in Antigonish, the Hadhad’s wanted to bring chocolate, the product of happiness, to the people of their new home and restore their Damascus chocolate business which was started in 1986 and was completely destroyed in late 2012 by bombings.

The success of Peace by Chocolate in such a short timeframe is inspirational, encouraging, and wholesome.

On top of being named by Google as the National Hero Case in their Grow with Google program in September 2018, Peace by Chocolate was recently named the Business of Diversity Champion of the Year at the Nova Scotia Business Inc. 2019 Nova Scotia Export Achievement Awards.

He said their family is forever grateful to Antigonish, as it’s the town that believed in them. The rest of the Hadhad family has applied for Canadian citizenship as well, and they hope to take the test within the next eight to 12-weeks. For more on Tareq Hadhad’s story, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/hadhad-family-and-business-continue-to-grow/.