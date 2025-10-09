CASTLE BAY: From a small-town boy watching naval ships on television to commanding a Royal Canadian Navy warship halfway around the globe, Commander Peter MacNeil’s journey is a testament to ambition, dedication, and service.

A graduate of Rankin Memorial High School (now Rankin, School of the Narrows), Cdr. MacNeil’s fascination with the sea began at age 10. His early passion led him to the Nova Scotia Community College Nautical Institute in Port Hawkesbury, where he earned an international certificate in Marine Navigation, before joining the Canadian Armed Forces.

After completing the Basic Military Officer Qualification course in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, then-Naval Cadet MacNeil trained at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt as a Maritime Surface and Sub-Surface Officer – now known as a Naval Warfare Officer – followed by advanced courses and earning a Bachelor of Maritime Studies from Memorial University in Newfoundland.

Over the years, Cdr. MacNeil has served aboard several Canadian warships, including HMCS Toronto, Montréal, Halifax, Iroquois, Glace Bay, and Charlottetown, in roles ranging from Navigating Officer to Combat Officer and eventually Commanding Officer. He has also held positions at Naval Staff Headquarters and Strategic Joint Staff, before assuming command of HMCS Ville de Québec.

Cdr. MacNeil described his career highlights as varied and unforgettable.

“Having command of HMCS Glace Bay and taking part in the Search and Rescue operation of S/V Makena was incredible,” he said. “Attending meetings like the FIVE EYES Chiefs of Defence while supporting the Chief of the Defence Staff, and now leading sailors, soldiers, and aviators at sea during a fantastic deployment – these experiences are truly special.”

Currently on a seven-month deployment, Cdr. MacNeil and HMCS Ville de Québec have participated in multiple international operations, including Op HIGHMAST with the UK-led Carrier Strike Group, Op AMARNA in the Middle East, Op REASSURANCE in Central and Eastern Europe, and Op HORIZON in the Indo-Pacific.

Among the highlights: sailing with the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, conducting joint exercises with allied navies, firing a Harpoon missile, and transiting the Suez Canal.

Reflecting on his journey, Cdr. MacNeil offered advice to those back home.

“Coming from a small town does not limit you; chase your dreams, do not be afraid of failure, and never forget what you learned and who you learned it from. I would love to thank my family, friends, and teachers for their support over the years.”

Op REASSURANCE represents Canada’s largest overseas mission, contributing to NATO’s deterrence and defence in Europe. Op AMARNA supports peace and security efforts in the Middle East, while Op HORIZON promotes stability and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

Cdr. MacNeil’s journey from Castle Bay to commanding a Canadian warship on global missions is a reminder of the opportunities that can emerge from small-town roots – if one dares to dream big.