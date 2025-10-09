This all feels vaguely familiar; as though I’ve seen this script before. Groundhog Day? No, that’s not the one. West Mabou Beach? Ah, yes. That’s it! That’s definitely it!

Residents of this area have become all too familiar with the perennial strategy of Cabot Golf: Try, try, try again. This time, however, it’s a little different. Perhaps, something more along the lines of: Try, try, try again… When all else fails, seek friends in high places.

In these last couple years there have been some very interesting developments despite what might appear as a brief interlude in this never-ending saga. I suppose it the developments could be said to have originated with Cabot’s selection of former Premier Rodney MacDonald to act as their chief government lobbyist.

A seemingly reasonable choice on the surface of things.

Afterall, Mr. MacDonald is one familiar with the operations of provincial government and, well, if he happens to be the former PC leader and a PC government is given the mandate to govern, then his connections to his former party certainly could prove to be an asset.

Of course, already, at this point in the game, Cabot Golf out the government in a precarious position by creating a conflict of interest for the government and an obvious one at that. This much was evident two years ago, but because no formal proposal was ever submitted at the time – just a whole lot of disruptive tire kicking – the threshold for a conflict of interest never truly was reached.

This is no longer the case.

The formal announcement of a proposed Cabot Golf course development at the site of West Mabou Beach Provincial Park has created the aforementioned conflict of interest that the government managed to avoid last time around.

Unfortunately for the citizens of this electoral district, the erosion of trust in the provincial government has worsened since the election of MLA Kyle MacQuarrie.

Through no fault of his own, but rather as a result of his well-known friendship with former Premier MacDonald, the degree of influence held by the former premier, over what should be an impartial decision-making process, has only further raised questions about the nature and degree of this conflict of interest that this government has willingly decided to engage.

In a democracy, these sorts of developments should immediately prompt the government to publicly admit and declare the existence of a conflict of interest – which, on its own is not necessarily an issue – and to recuse any relevant parties in government from participation in the area where the conflict of interest applies.

In this particular case, MLA MacQuarrie should have made known to the public that there is or may appear to be a conflict of interest and to recuse himself.

This did not occur.

This, on its own, is a serious violation of the public institution for which MLA MacQuarrie represents. Making matters worse, a strange coincidence – or maybe, not so much of a coincidence at all – Premier Houston made the suspicious appointment to the newly created position of Assistant Minister of Natural Resources in the early days of his newest mandate. This is, of course, MLA MacQuarrie.

This appointment was an all-to-obvious foreshadowing of what was to come; that being, the announcement of a formal proposal from Cabot Golf to yet again try to take land at West Mabou Beach – but this time around, Cabot has secured the necessary friends in high places.

Both the creation of the new ministerial position and Premier Houston’s appointment to it, have created a situation where there is not only a direct conflict of interest, but now, it is suggestive of something far worse, that being, government collusion.

The past two years were not spent idle for Cabot Golf and the PC government; quite the opposite, in fact.

As all these pieces were carefully put in place, ever mounting evidence suggests that the two parties have been working together – outside the formal processes of government – to make a third Cabot Golf course at West Mabou Beach a foregone conclusion.

This is so egregious a violation of the public institutions of government that, at minimum, it not only warrants, but rather, demands, the immediate resignation of MLA MacQuarrie and Minister Tory Rushton.

And, given the seriousness of this gross abuse of power and violation of public trust, an independent public inquiry should be formed to evaluate both the extent and severity of the corruption within Premier Houston’s government.

Doug Lowry,

West Mabou