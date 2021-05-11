LOCH LOMOND: The RCMP arrested and charged two men following a violent home invasion last weekend in Richmond County.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Richmond County District RCMP members were called to a residence in Loch Lomond and were told by the lone occupant that two men – one known to him and both wearing face masks – kicked in a door and threatened to kill him while kicking and punching him. Both men had then fled in a vehicle and were believed to be in a residence nearby, police said.

The RCMP said they “immediately” went the nearby residence and arrested the two men without incident.

Daniel James McMullin, 58, of Loch Lomond, and Kyle Sparrow, 37, of New Waterford, have both been charged with assault; uttering threats to kill and break and enter to a residence.

McMullin is facing additional charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm, in relation to a weapon that was located during his arrest and which was not directly used in the incident, the police said.

Both men have been released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 28, the RCMP said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.