Maritime Launch Services announces $10.5 million in financing

HALIFAX: Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (MLS), announced that it secured $10.5 million in financing for a launch vehicle and site construction.

According to a press release issued today by MLS, the financing was led by PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Primary Capital Inc. The company said this financing will enable them to achieve “first flight heritage” in 2022 of a small class launcher, mature the launch site, and develop the Cyclone 4M medium class launch vehicle for launch in 2023 from its “state-of-the-art complex” near Canso.

With construction to begin this fall, Maritime Launch said its commercial launch complex will be the first of its kind in Canada.

“We are thrilled with today’s announcement as it advances our initiative to disrupt the launch industry by giving our clients an affordable price per kilogram and just as importantly, the ability to deliver their payloads to space when they want them and where they want them,” said Steve Matier, President and CEO of MLS. “We are grateful for the dedication and support of many, beginning with the people of Canso and the surrounding community to our investors, customers, government, suppliers and engineering support teams that have backed our initiative from the beginning. We are looking forward to starting construction, ramping up operations and finalizing our launch vehicle offerings.”

Maritime Launch said it provides the skills, assets, launch vehicle technology, and infrastructure to serve the commercial space launch requirements for satellites.

Maritime Launch’s supplier, Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash, are the developers of the Cyclone 4M rocket. Leveraging launch vehicles designed by Yuzhnoye, Maritime Launch said it will offer the most efficient lift capacity to address the launch requirements of the space industry worldwide.

The medium class launch vehicle, the Cyclone 4M, is well sized for today’s market with its 5-ton satellite payload capacity and 4-meter fairing, MLS noted.

“We have selected the most optimal location for our launch complex” said Matier. “Near the town of Canso, our launch site will provide a wide range of launch inclinations including optimal polar and sun-synchronous launch trajectories. Along with the creation of the launch site, we are looking forward to hiring a talented team and contributing indirectly to economic growth, including local infrastructure improvements and increased tourism.”