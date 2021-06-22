PORT HOOD: Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a motor vehicle collision on Route 19 yesterday that resulted in the death of a passenger.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the RCMP said it was notified of a motor vehicle collision in Port Hood. According to a press release issued today by the RCMP, local volunteer fire departments and Emergency Health Services also attended the scene.

Police said a car travelling south was turning left into a parking lot, when it was struck by a pick-up truck travelling north, on Highway 19.

“The passenger of the car, a 12-year-old child, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight,” the RCMP said.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter the female passenger was taken to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax where she succumbed to her injuries.

The RCMP confirmed that the 23-year-old male driver of the car and the occupants of the pick-up truck, a 36-year-old man and a 5-year-old child, were uninjured.

Route 19 was closed for “several hours” while a collision reconstructionist attended, the RCMP noted.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation and our investigators will be looking at all factors that may have led to the collision,” Marshall added.