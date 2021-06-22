Allan MacMaster seeks re-election in Inverness

HALIFAX: After more than a decade as MLA, Allan MacMaster wants to continue representing the constituency of Inverness.

The incumbent Progressive Conservative was first elected in 2009.

“It’s not something I had any second thoughts about, to be quite honest,” MacMaster told The Reporter. “I certainly haven’t lost my passion for what I’m doing, and there are always new things every day. There are important things that need to happen here and I’m enjoying what I do. There’s lots of work yet to be done.”

The veteran MLA said among his top priorities is improved cellular phone and internet service for residents of Inverness County.

This is an issue which has resulted in the formation of a community group, Better Internet for Inverness County, and which has become a concern for Inverness Municipal Council, in addition to federal and provincial officials.

The PC representative said he’s been talking to Bell Aliant since 2014. At the time, MacMaster said the company expressed an interest in proceeding with upgrades under a cost-sharing arrangement with the province and municipality, which never materialized.

“I think if you ask anybody around here what they find most frustrating – it’s a wonderful place to live – is the communications, whether it’s internet or cell phone coverage,” MacMaster said. “There’s not really been much improvement in the cell phone coverage.”

MacMaster said all levels of government can play a role in improving communications infrastructure, without costing taxpayers much.

“I almost feel like there’s a role for government to actually own some of this infrastructure,” he noted. “If the government owned the towers, there’s no reason why they couldn’t lease them out.”

Another major issue is the general need for housing, as well as affordable and accessible housing, MacMaster said, noting that the strongest need is in the village of Inverness which recorded economic growth prior to the pandemic.

“We saw a lot of interest in real estate in Inverness because of the development of the golf courses, and employers were struggling, in some cases, to find workers because people who could work for them had nowhere to live in Inverness,” he recalled.

The loss of 80 housing units for Inverness proposed by a private firm, with many affordable, was lamented by MacMaster.

“That would’ve been a wonderful benefit for the community of Inverness and anybody who’s having trouble finding housing in Inverness,” he stated. “The employers would certainly benefit from having more people to draw from to be able to hire more people in Inverness.”

In addition to meeting a need, driven in part by more people moving to the county, more housing would be good for those trying to attract employees to Inverness County, MacMaster said, pointing out it’s a problem he’s been hearing about since he was first elected.

“I’ve heard consistently from employers that they’ve had some difficulty finding people to fill positions here,” he noted. “There’s still an economy here that’s trying to keep moving and trying to keep growing, the same as economies everywhere else. I think things have changed, to some degree, but I think that’s always been a bit of a challenge here, in terms of the number of people available to be hired for work in this area.”

As for the economic losses in the tourism industry due to the pandemic, MacMaster believes that depends on individual business owners. He said higher property values this year and people travelling again next year could help the industry recover.

“For those who are retired, and have finished off a career in something else, and they have a tourism operation, they may be able to withstand the last summer and this summer,” he said. “But I think it’s particularly challenging for anybody who’s new in the business and was invested in a property.

“The other side of that as we know is there’s been a lot of inflation and the value of properties has gone up so that may help to insulate some of the new players in the industry who have invested recently.”

The riding, which encompasses the Municipality of the County of Inverness, will now also include the Town of Port Hawkesbury, which was removed from Cape Breton-Richmond, along with parts of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, when the protected Acadian riding of Richmond was restored last year.

When he was first elected, Port Hawkesbury was part of the Inverness constituency, but halfway through his first term, the town was removed from his riding.

“The constituency of Inverness is already very large, it’s over 60 per cent the size of Prince Edward Island. That’s geography-wise, in terms of population, it’s actually going to be one of the larger in the province, it’s going to be larger than some of the constituencies in Halifax, in terms of population,” MacMaster said. “I’ve always felt Port Hawkesbury had a strong connection to the constituency of Inverness. I live on the doorstep of Port Hawkesbury here, and there’s a lot of connection. Even when Port Hawkesbury was not part of the constituency of Inverness, I still felt that representing this area… If there was a chance to represent Port Hawkesbury, I always took the opportunity to do so. From that perspective, I don’t think much is going to change for me.”

As for the chances of Nova Scotia’s PCs forming the next government, MacMaster is hopeful. If they are successful, MacMaster added that could mean “changes” for him, and good things for Inverness.

“I always focus locally,” he added. “I want to be successful here, and be successful for this area no matter who is the Premier in Halifax. I’ve always aimed over the years to try to keep good relations with people on all political sides, because at the end of the day, people care less about politics out there, they care more about having their area well represented. Sometimes as a politician you have to put your own political party’s feelings aside to ensure that your area is represented in a respectful way in the legislature, and in a way that causes people to think well about this area, no matter what side of politics they’re on.”