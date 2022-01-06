Community Christmas Bird Count in the Strait area By Mary Hankey - January 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bald Eagles are no strangers to the Strait area and several were spotted during the Christmas Bird Count. Birders were organized at the local level into small groups and followed assigned routes. The information collected by thousands of volunteer participants forms one of the world’s largest sets of wildlife survey data. Photos by Mary HankeySeveral volunteer bird watchers headed out with binoculars in hand for the annual Christmas Bird Count which was held on Dec. 28 in the Strait area. Started in 1900 and administrated by the National Audubon Society, the bird count is North America’s longest-running Citizen Science project. During the Christmas Bird Count in the Strait area, some of the volunteer birders watched their feeders instead of following routes. Black-capped chickadees are sure to be found at most feeders this time of year.