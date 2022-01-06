By: James Golemiec

I was at Chapters and I came across a little book with a bright green cover, called How to Land a Plane. I did a quick skim inside and it really was a book on how to land an airplane, written by an airline pilot.

Some folks are starting to travel again, and this book made me think that now is a suitable time to consider flight safety and the fear of flying.

Knowledge is power

For me flying is usually a joy. I’ve flown a lot in jets, on business in the past 20 years and when I was lucky, I got to sit beside many interesting people. I sat beside some nervous ones too.

I suppose people have a fear of flying because they worry about how the airplane is built, or if the pilots are competent or they don’t understand how airplanes work. Those are valid concerns so let’s consider them.

First, the modern jetliner is amazingly strong. Even the small airplanes have the highest quality bolts and metals, and the engines were rigorously inspected and documented at set intervals. The inspections for commercial aircraft are just as stringent as they are for small planes.

Second, the pilots (especially in Canada) are very experienced and well trained. Jet pilots have experience either flying for the military or they started at a small northern airline, then they studied and earned an airline transport pilot (ATP) license and moved to flying regional turboprops before getting a seat in a jet.

Canadian pilots also have an advantage over most American pilots because they have more experience with winter flying in ice and snow, both in the air and on the runway.

How does the airplane actually fly?

Describing the theory of flight is a bit complicated. From a general safety point of view, there are a few things that worry some travellers, which I can address:

First, the wings are supposed to move up and down at the tips, it’s completely fine.

Second, the aircraft is engineered to be struck by lightning, so that is not a problem.

Third, turbulence is a little bumpy, but the airplane is tough and built for it and the pilot will slow down when entering it. Just remember to keep your seatbelt on in bumpy air.

Flying with bush pilots

I learned to fly in the north in 1980, at Len’s Flying School, in Thompson Manitoba, from young bush pilots. My experience is a typical Canadian route for many new airline pilots of the future.

This was the perfect time and place to learn to fly. The airport had only one scheduled jetliner per day and for small planes, once we were flying outside of the airport zone, the sky was ours to fly where and how high we wanted to go. When I left Thompson and started flying in the south, I found that the sky is crowded, and small airplanes get restricted to certain areas and flight levels.

Winter is also the best time to fly, since the air is cold and dense, so that the little plane will jump right into the air a few seconds after starting its takeoff run. The downside of winter flying in minus 30 degrees is that airplanes are hard to start in the cold. It could take an hour to prepare the plane for flight. You needed to pull the propeller over, like they did in WW1, but it was all part of the adventure.

Some people are overly concerned about air safety and crashes. These happen occasionally, but they are not always tragic. One day I showed up for a lesson and they said one of the planes was missing. The plane and pilot were found by the air force, the next day on a frozen lake. He was not injured and the plane was undamaged, but he did spend a cold night. The pilot (one of my instructors) was an ex-soldier, so he took it in stride. Months later I took my family for a ride in that airplane.

In the spring of 1981 I got my license, and I had the chance to join Len’s as a bush pilot. I would need to get more training for a commercial license, but I knew that because I wore glasses, I’d never get to join an airline in the future, so my prospects would be limited. I headed back south to continue at university. At least one of the instructors at Len’s later became an airline pilot.

How to land an airplane

Like driving a car, every landing situation is different and I’m sure the little green book does a better job of describing it than I could do. Here’s a quick overview of how airplane controls work, so you’ll get the basic idea.

The essential controls of any airplane, big or small, are similar.

The control column looks like a steering wheel. If you turn it left, your wings will lean left (called banking); turn it right and you lean right. If you pull toward you, you will go up and slow down. If you push forward, you will go down and speed up. If you keep the control column even, your wings will stay level.

On the ground, the foot pedals steer the front wheel, in the air they slide the tail to the left or right. When landing, with the wings level, the pedals keep the nose pointed left or right.

The throttle (like a motorboat’s push pull lever) makes you go up when you also pull up on the control column. It makes you go faster when the control column is even.

To land, you reduce throttle and push slightly on the control column while pointing the nose with the pedals, then, when you’re a few feet off the ground, you throttle off and pull up. That’s the short version of how to land an airplane.

Everyone has something that makes them nervous and if you have a fear of flying this article won’t change that. You’ll never have to worry about landing a commercial airliner, but this gives you an idea of how pilots are trained and what they do when sitting in the front seat.

They know what they’re doing since they’ve been doing it for years in airplanes of all sizes. It’s a nice place to be.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over ten years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.