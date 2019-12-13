Home Community Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury Community Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury By Mary Hankey - December 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santa Claus and one of his elves took time out of their busy schedule in the North Pole to take part in the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade on December 8. Photos by Mary Hankey — Kent Building Supplies’ impressive float was filled with trees and lights for the 2019 Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury. Christmas themed inflatable characters took centre stage on Port Hawkesbury Paper’s float in the Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury. Always popular with the children, Santa was the star attraction for Nova Scotia Power’s entry in the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade. Cathy Burn’s individual entry in the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade was a hit with young and old alike. The parade was part of the holiday festivities taking place in the Strait area on December 8. One of the more unique floats was from the Port Hawkesbury Atlantic Superstore. The theme was from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and tree was filled with golden tickets featured in the story. In addition to the beautiful trees, the float from Arc-Way Welding featured a sleigh filled with presents One of the most popular floats in the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade on the weekend, was from System Care Cleaning and Restoration. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community Getting ready for Christmas at St. Mark’s United Church Community Evergreen Seniors Club hosts Christmas Bazaar Community Port Hood’s Parade of Lights Community Noel Isle Madame in Arichat Community Compassionate Friends help those grieving a loss