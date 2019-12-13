On March 15, 1979, the MV Kurdistan, a tanker sailing under the Liberian flag, left Point Tupper bound for Sept-Isles, Quebec.

The ship was carrying a heated cargo of oil for the first time. Weather conditions were not good in the Cabot Strait that day, causing the ship to roll heavily. At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Kurdistan came to the edge of an ice field. Keeping on course and travelling 2.5 kilometers into the pack ice, she came to a stop and turned around heading for open water.

By 1:50 p.m. the vessel had cleared the ice field. Suddenly there was a loud thud and shudder and oil began to seep from a crack in the sides of the No. 3 wing tanks. The crack was only about 3.6 meters below the main deck level.

Continuing on its course, the crew began transferring the oil from No. 3 wing tanks to No. 4 tanks, but stopped when another shudder shook the ship. It was 6:30 p.m. The weather had improved and the seas became quiet, but at 9:30 p.m. the Kurdistan broke in two, the bow rose before separating from the stern. Almost eight hours had elapsed from the initial contact with ice to the beginning of the end of the ship.

Fortunately there were no casualties. The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir William Alexander was quickly on the scene and a rescue was executed successfully.

The intriguing question, of course, is what happened? Why did the Kurdistan break in two? The ship was built to “Ice Class 1” specifications and was a mere six years old. The inquiry did not establish precisely the sequence of failure of the ship’s longitudinal structure but did discover that the origin of the initial crack was a defective butt weld in the port bilge keel. There was a lack of penetration in the butt weld, and where the bulb plate overlapped the underside of the ground bar, there was no weld at all. The bulb plate was misaligned and the crack arrest hole was missing. Apparently this region of the bilge keel was damaged in 1975 and repaired in 1977.

The stern section of the MV Kurdistan was towed into port at the Canso Causeway in Port Hastings. Hundreds of bystanders lined the locks to witness the ship limping into port. Later, on April 1, the bow was sunk off shore.

The stern section was towed to Europe where she was retrofitted with a new hull and returned to service.

The unfortunate fate of the MV Kurdistan led to two recommendations: first, that a ship the size of the Kurdistan, 182 meters (597 feet), should be constructed entirely of Class A Steel with no notch impact requirements; and second, that no calculation of thermal stresses was required for cargoes at temperatures below 65 degrees centigrade. In addition, it was stressed that the quality of workmanship was critical in the construction of massive ships carrying massive cargoes.