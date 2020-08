In 1812 Bishop Plessis assumed responsibility for the Parish of Arichat. He wrote that the people of the area depended primarily on the seafaring trade and the industries associated with it. In fact, he noted 60 vessels had been built there in the previous year. There was a feeling of prosperity and this expressed itself in the homes and dress of the people.

Father Gaulin succeeded Fr. Lejamtel in 1819. His parish, besides Arichat, included St. Peter’s, L’Ardoise, Grandique, D’Escousse, and River Bourgeois.

This allowed the priest to spend one week twice per year at each mission. He considered this unacceptable and complained to the bishop but to no avail and in 1822 he was replaced by Father Hyacinthe Hudon.

1943

Josse, Marguerite, parents Raymond Josse and Edna Briand

Boudreau, Joseph Aloysius, parents David and Marie Boudreau

Brown, Laura Marie, parents Ralph Brown and Barbarie Coste

MacEachem, Mary Mildred, parents Thomas MacEachern and Rita Boudreau

Coste, Alina Jeanne, parents Charles Coste and Elizabeth Boucher

Boudreau, Elie Conrad, parents Benedict Boudreau and Clara Marchand

Landry, Marie Jeanne Anne, parents Bernard Landry and Irene Fougere

Thibeau, Joseph Antoine, parents Edgar Thibeau and Melinda Coste

Richard, Joseph Daniel, parents Paul Richard and Evangeline Boucher

Comeau, Jacqeline Elizabeth, parents J.A. and Lucille Comeau

Dore, Jeannette Lorette, parents Walter Dore and Marie Alma Boudreau

Marchand, Marie Odille, parents Joseph Marchand and Elizabeth Samson

David, Joseph Arthur, parents Willard David and Florie Samson

Gaudet, Marie Blanche, parent Marie Emma Gaudet

Power, Marie Ellen, parents Walter Power and Clotilde Gaudet

Forest, Joseph Leonard, parent Anita Forest

Stone, Sylvia Anna parents Wilbert Stone and Norma Britten

Marchand, Joseph Bernard, parents Alcide Marchand and Eva Richard

Boucher, Emilie Bernice, parents Cornelius Boucher and Emma Terrio

LeBlanc, Guy Godfrey, parents Ulysse LeBlanc and Stella Cordeau

Cosman, Daniel Joseph, parents Earle Cosman and Jessie Campbell

Boudreau, M. Henriette, parents Cyril Boudreau and Adela Arsenault

Bouchard, Gustave G., parents Charles Bouchard and Anita Boutin

Lavandier, Alfie Arthur, parents Gerald Lavandier and Cecile Coste

1944

Duyon, Marie Claire, parents Thomas Duyon and Lillian Bourque

Babin, Elie Albini, parents Joseph Babin and Marie Boudreau

Theriault, Ralph Simon, parents Alex Theriault and Delvina Fougere

Marchand, M. Catherine, parent Agnes Marchand

Holstein, Ann Louise, parents John Holstein and Anna Boucher

Josse, Joseph Bernard, parents Raymond Josse and Edna Briand

Coste, Marie Emilie, parents Jeffrey Coste and Anna Woolf

Boudreau, M. Marguerite, parents David and Marie Boudreau

Marchand, Joseph Clement, parents Joseph Marchand and Elizabeth Samson

Stone, Jean David, parents John Stone and Marie Louise David

LeBlanc, Joseph Gerald, parents Amedee LeBlanc and Therese Goyetche

Benoit, Marie Lorraine, parents Emile Benoit and Eleonore McDonald

Babin, Cyril William, parents Thomas Babin and Delta Rogers

Richard, Joseph Ernest, parents Amable Richard and Catherine Marchand

David, Marie Monica, parents Joseph David and Marie Richard

Boudreau, Marie Zita, parents Cyrille Boudreau and Adala Arsenault

Coste, Joseph Levin, parents Charles Coste and Elizabeth Boucher

Luce, Joseph Cletus, parents Joseph Luce and Anne Poirier

Luce, Marie Gertrude, parents Joseph Luce and Anne Poirier

Martel, Lea Leonia, parents Francis Martel and Hilda Doyle

MacEachern, Marie Rita, parents John MacEachern and Rita Boudreau

LeBlanc, M. Jeannette, parents Simon Boudreau and Margaret Boudreau

1945

LeBlanc, Gary John, parents John LeBlanc and Stella Cordeau

LeBlanc, Gael Stella, parents John LeBlanc and Stella Cordeau

Boudreau, Marie Rachel, parents Benedict Boudreau and Clara Marchand

Josse, Joseph Paul, parents Jospeh Josse and Edna Briand

Josse, Anna Marie, parents Freeman Josse and Edna Briand

Josse, Marie Helene, parents Freeman Josse and Edna Briand

Coste, Joseph Leonard, parents Joseph Coste and Anna Woolf

Samson, Marie Jeanne, parents Raymond Samson and Evelyn Coste

Gaudet, Marie Anna, parent Marie Alma Gaudet

Xazteroules, Marie Ellen, parents Peter Xazteroules and Marie Gaudet

Marchand, Francois Andre, parents Joseph Marchand and Elizabeth Samson

Thibeau, Marie Angela, parents Edgar Thibeau and Melinda Coste

Bouchard, Wilfred Arthur, parents Charles Bouchard and Anita Boutin

LeBlanc, Joseph Cleophas, parents Albert LeBlanc and Delina DeCoste

Boudreau, Joseph Bartholomy, parents John Boudreau and Marue Bonin

Boudreau, Jean Luc, parents Jean Laurent and Marie Boudreau

Boudreau, Joseph Gerald, parents Henri Boudreau and Bernadette Briand