HALIFAX: Lawyers representing lobster fishermen trying to reverse a Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) policy are challenging the minister’s decision once again.

On July 5, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, sent a letter to Halifax law firm Cox & Palmer, which is representing a group of 75 class B lobster licence holders.

According to a press release issued by Cox & Palmer on Nov. 3, category B fishing licences were introduced in 1976 and have a capacity of 75 traps per licence, roughly one-third the capacity of category A licences. The licence holders are trying to have the policy changed, the firm said.

Murray was specifically responding to a request from one of the fishermen, Donald Publicover, who is trying to reverse the 50-year-old “moonlighter policy” that prevents them from selling or transferring their licences and retiring.

“The goal has always been to reduce the number of participants in the lobster fishery for relevant conservation and socio-economic reasons,” the minister wrote. “Sustainability of fishing enterprises for fishers who have been depending on the fishery remains a relevant objective. There is no reason to discontinue longstanding efforts to reduce the number of participants in this fishery.”

Murray said the request runs against the objectives of departmental policy.

“In addition, making exemptions on the basis of allegations of financial difficulties would not only undermine the longstanding objective, but it would also undermine the underlying objectives of departmental policies applicable in a number of other fisheries,” the letter states.

In the letter, Murray noted that an appeal process existed from 1977 until 1982 allowing fishermen classified as category B to appeal the classification to which they were placed if their employment status changed.

“This amounts of a request to revisit the accommodation granted by departmental policy over time to persons who have not been dependent on the lobster fishery,” she wrote. “The categorization of lobster licences had financial impacts on category B licence holders, but all have been accommodated over the last four decades by taking a phased out approach and supporting their continued participation in the fishery until they choose to exit.”

When a Class B licence holder dies, their licence expires with them, and some of the fishermen are hoping to sell their licences to help their families, Cox & Palmer noted.

In 2020, Publicover submitted a request to former Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to transfer his licence but Jordan declined his request, citing consideration for the conservation and sustainability of the fishery, the law firm stated.

The federal government was taken to court to review Jordan’s decision and Federal Court Justice Elizabeth Heneghan sided with Publicover in February 2022, stating that Jordan’s decision does not explain how allowing Publicover to transfer his licence to an eligible fisher undermines the goals of the policy, Cox & Palmer noted.

The ruling sent the request back to Murray for review, the law firm said.

Michel Samson, a lawyer with Cox & Palmer, said they have filed for another judicial review of the minister’s ruling.

“She just basically recycles all the same arguments they’ve used before that the court told them is unreasonable, yet they keep using it,” he told The Reporter. “She has the audacity to say that she’s not going to react to allegations of financial difficulties.”

During a press conference in Halifax on Nov. 3, Samson took issue with the minister’s actions during a meeting in Ottawa last May.

“The fact that she invited us to go to Ottawa to meet with her and bring our client Donald Publicover, and yet get to her boardroom, sit across the table from her, start talking, and when I went to introduce Don Publicover, she says, ‘I prefer if you stay quiet,’” he recalled. “She asked him not to speak.”

A former provincial cabinet minister and Liberal MLA for more than 20 years, Samson said the way they were treated was a “mockery.”

“I’ve been a minister of several portfolios and I can’t imagine the day that I would’ve invited someone into my office, and once they got there and sat across the table from me, told them to be quiet,” he said. “And yet that’s what was done to Mr. Publicover who flew from Halifax to Ottawa, went up, met with the minister in her office to share his story, which is what the federal court decision was based on, and was told to be quiet. I’m still in shock that that’s the type of treatment and disrespect that was shown, not only to Mr. Publicover, but was shown to all of us.”

Samson said the firm filmed interviews with some of the fishermen.

“The minister didn’t want to hear Don Publicover; she didn’t want to let him speak, so we’re going to let her hear from these fishermen directly, sharing their stories and letting Nova Scotians, and Atlantic Canadians, and Canadians in general, see what’s being done to these licence holders, through their own words,” he said. “They’re no longer just numbers; we’re going to show the minister and DFO, and all elected officials, their faces and their family’s faces.”

Cox & Palmer called DFO’s action “unacceptable” since they are defending an arbitrary policy, ignoring a federal court ruling, and minimizing the hardships of aging fishermen trying to provide for their families.

“If they can still, at the end of the day, say ‘yeah, this policy still makes sense, the future of the lobster fishery requires us to continue retiring these licences,’ good luck because I don’t think you’re going to find anyone who’s going to believe it,” said Samson. “And we already know the Federal Court of Canada has said they don’t believe it.”

Two weeks ago, the law firm said a New Brunswick class B fishermen became the eighth licence holder to pass away this year.

“Every week that goes by we could lose more licence holders,” Samson said in the release. “The DFO has shown it is willing to standby and delay, it’s basically sending the message that they’re just waiting for our clients to die.”

According to the lawyers, the commercial lobster fishery is healthy and sustainable; the class B licences provide good jobs in rural communities, and accounts for less than one per cent of the total lobster fishery in the Maritimes.