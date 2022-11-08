Richmond MLA named Nova Scotia Chiropractor of the Year

HALIFAX: Trevor Boudreau, MLA for Richmond County and owner of In Motion Chiropractic, was honoured by the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors on Oct. 28 by being named Chiropractor of the Year.

Each year during their annual general meeting, the college awards the recipient and Boudreau says he was pleasantly surprised when he found out he won.

“It’s not something I ever aspired to be was chiropractor of the year, there’s a lot of good chiropractors doing a lot of great work in their community and for the profession,” he said.

Boudreau is not entirely sure who nominated him, but nominations come from other chiropractors around the province. He says the college chooses among the nominations by looking at contributions to the profession.

“Often times it’s a chiropractor who is involved in the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors and involved in the regulatory body or in our college, and this time they chose me. Based on my involvement in my community for the last number of years and especially as I’ve been elected and MLA,” he said.

Boudreau says it was nice they recognized his past endeavours and contributions to his community throughout the years. He says growing up and watching his family be involved in the community is a big part of what led him to want to be involved.

“I’ve been involved all my life; it’s just part of who I am. I think you get more out of donating time and being involved in your community than you give,” he said.

Boudreau graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto in 2006. He began his career in Ontario filling in at different offices around the province, then working in Petawawa for a year and a half before moving back to Nova Scotia and opening his own office.

At first, Boudreau wasn’t sure how business would be when he moved back to a rural area, but says it’s always been busy and has really flourished through the years. Recently the time spent in his office has been cut back a little due to being an MLA, but Boudreau’s passion to take care of his clients is still one of his top priorities.

“It’s still a priority to me to make sure my clients are taken care of the best I can and certainly that’s what I continue to do. You kind of juggle a couple of jobs. I’m leaving the legislature today and I’ll be in my office treating people for a number of hours tomorrow, so that comes with the territory,” Boudreau said.

He says sometimes being a chiropractor and MLA have similarities, people come with all sorts of problems, their issues are evaluated, then it’s time to come up with ways to help them.

“It’s not common for an MLA to continue working in their profession, there are some though, and it was important to me to make sure my clients were taken care of.”

Laurel Cowie a chiropractor from Bridgewater received the Lifetime Achievement award from the college alongside Boudreau’s recognition. Boudreau says a number of people over the years have mentored him in his profession and Cowie is one of them.

“I’m very humbled to be included in that realm or in that position with the likes of Laurel and others who passed before me,” he said.

As advice to future entrepreneurs Boudreau says he says he thinks it’s important to learn about and be exposed to the industry you want pursue, so you understand how it works.

He says it’s possible to make a good career as an entrepreneur by following passions, and he urges people to do it. He also says politics isn’t a profession for everyone, but it can be rewarding.

“Politics is not for everybody and it’s a profession that can be very, very rewarding but it’s also challenging. So, you got to be able to handle those hard days and some good days and you take the positives when they come,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau says his time working and serving clients in the Strait area has been a pleasant experience and it’s been a great opportunity to work with and for the community.

“It’s been wonderful, in both of my professions. I’ve been treated so well as both a chiropractor and as an MLA in my first year,” he said. “I try to treat everybody’s issue as important and valuable in both professions and that mutual respect goes along way.”