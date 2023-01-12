EAST HAVRE BOUCHER: A collision between a car and a transport truck claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

On Jan. 10, at approximately 9:05 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP said they local volunteer fire departments, and Emergency Health Services responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 in East Havre Boucher.

According to a press release issued today by the RCMP, officers learned that a transport truck was travelling west on Highway 104, towards Antigonish, and a car was travelling east towards Cape Breton, when they collided.

Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter that driving conditions at the time of the collision were “poor.”

“… Visibility was low and the road conditions were icy,” he wrote.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 24-year-old West Bay man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police noted.

The RCMP said the driver and sole occupant of the transport truck, a 30-year-old Ontario man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital by ambulance.

The RCMP added that a collision reconstructionist was at the scene and Highway 104 was closed for several hours. They said their investigation is continuing.