Legion Branch 150 hosts installation of officers

By Jake Boudrot - January 12, 2023

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway presents Second Vice-President Vincent Boudreau with a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal during the installation of officers at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat on Jan.7. Photos by Jake BoudrotLegion Zone Commander John Langley offered remarks at the installation of officers at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150. Pictured is the newly installed executive of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 Chaplain Gerry Samson served as emcee at the ceremony that followed in the installation of officers last weekend. Branch Past President Donald Goyetche (right) was presented with a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal for his many years as president on Jan. 7 in Arichat. Dave Forgeron, wth Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150, reads letters from Nova Scotia Lieutenant-Governor Arthur LeBlanc and Premier Tim Houston to each Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal recipient. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medals were awarded by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway (middle) to long-time volunteers with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 (from the left): Chaplain Gerry Samson, President Edward Rideout (accepted by his wife Brenda), Treasurer Joan Clannon, Past President Donald Goyetche, and Second Vice-President Vincent Boudreau.